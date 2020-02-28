×

'The Witcher' Adds 'Killing Eve' Alum Kim Bodnia for Season 2

Will Thorne

Viewers will soon have another witcher to toss a coin to.

Kim Bodnia, whom many will know from playing Villanelle’s handler on “Killing Eve,” has been cast in season 2 of “The Witcher” on Netflix.

He will play the eighr-episode role Vesemir. Described as a charming relic of the witcher Golden Age, Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced witcher in the series, as well as a father figure to Geralt (Henry Cavill). As one of the survivors of The Massacre at Kaer Morhen, a haunting slaughter that nearly exterminated the witchers, he is fiercely protective of the remaining few, who he sees as an endangered community who can find glory on “the Path” slaying monsters.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of ‘The Witcher,'” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Bridge,’ and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Based on the best-selling fantasy novel series of books, “The Witcher” tells the story of three individuals, Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allen) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), as they travel the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Joey Batey will also return to the series as the playful bard Jaskier. Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko serve as executive producers on the series.

