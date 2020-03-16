TV Ratings: ‘The Wall’ Returns to Series Low, ‘American Idol’ Tops Sunday

“The Wall” returned for its third season to a season low rating and total viewership on Sunday night, as “American Idol” came out on top.

The Chris Hardwick hosted NBC show scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers, down on its previous series low of a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers. “Little Big Shots” followed it up with a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million viewers, down roughly 15% on last week’s viewership tally. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Girls,” both of which NBC is touting as primarily online shows, scored a 0.4 and around 1.8 million viewers.

“American Idol” came in at a 1.3 and 7.5 million viewers, a small 3% bump on last week. “The Rookie” impressively managed to maintain 100% of its 5.1 million viewers from last episode, scoring the same 0.8 rating. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was even at a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “God Friended Me” ticked up to a 0.6 rating and 6 million total viewers, followed by back-to-back episodes of “NCIS: New Orleans” which averaged a 0.6 and around 6.1 million viewers. “60 Minutes” kicked things off with a 1.0 rating and 10.3 million viewers, the highest tally for any show on the night.

The latter half of Fox’s Animation Domination Sunday lineup ticked up from last week, with “Bob’s Burgers” coming in at a 0.6 and 1.6 million viewers, followed by “Family Guy” with a 0.6 and 1.7 million. “The Simpsons” and “Duncanville” were both even at a 0.6 and a 0.4 respectively. The former drew 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs and the latter 1.2 million.

“Batwoman” and “Supergirl” were both steady for the CW, with the Ruby Rose led series scoring a 0.2 and 783,000 total viewers, followed by the Melissa Benoist show with a 0.2 and 663,000.