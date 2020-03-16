×

TV Ratings: ‘The Wall’ Returns to Series Low, ‘American Idol’ Tops Sunday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

The Wall” returned for its third season to a season low rating and total viewership on Sunday night, as “American Idol” came out on top.

The Chris Hardwick hosted NBC show scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers, down on its previous series low of a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers. “Little Big Shots” followed it up with a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million viewers, down roughly 15% on last week’s viewership tally. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Girls,” both of which NBC is touting as primarily online shows, scored a 0.4 and around 1.8 million viewers.

American Idol” came in at a 1.3 and 7.5 million viewers, a small 3% bump on last week. “The Rookie” impressively managed to maintain 100% of its 5.1 million viewers from last episode, scoring the same 0.8 rating. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was even at a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “God Friended Me” ticked up to a 0.6 rating and 6 million total viewers, followed by back-to-back episodes of “NCIS: New Orleans” which averaged a 0.6 and around 6.1 million viewers. “60 Minutes” kicked things off with a 1.0 rating and 10.3 million viewers, the highest tally for any show on the night.

The latter half of Fox’s Animation Domination Sunday lineup ticked up from last week, with “Bob’s Burgers” coming in at a 0.6 and 1.6 million viewers, followed by “Family Guy” with a 0.6 and 1.7 million. “The Simpsons” and “Duncanville” were both even at a 0.6 and a 0.4 respectively. The former drew 1.7 million pairs of eyeballs and the latter 1.2 million.

“Batwoman” and “Supergirl” were both steady for the CW, with the Ruby Rose led series scoring a 0.2 and 783,000 total viewers, followed by the Melissa Benoist show with a 0.2 and 663,000.

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'The Wall' Returns Low,

    TV Ratings: 'The Wall' Returns to Series Low, 'American Idol' Tops Sunday

    “The Wall” returned for its third season to a season low rating and total viewership on Sunday night, as “American Idol” came out on top. The Chris Hardwick hosted NBC show scored a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers, down on its previous series low of a 0.7 and 4.2 million viewers. [...]

  • Netflix TV ratings

    Quarantine Life: Staying at Home Can Drive Up TV Viewing 60% or More, Nielsen Says

    To state the obvious: TV viewing and streaming video will get a big bump with the coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans housebound. But how big a jump are we talking about related to the current COVID-19 crisis? When consumers stay at home amid broadly disruptive events, their media consumption rises nearly 60% — and [...]

  • Love Island premiere

    Amazon Wraps 'Love Island France' in South Africa Due to Coronavirus

    Amazon Studios has pulled the plug on “Love Island France,” which was shooting outside of Cape Town, as the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted production across the globe spreads to the South African film and TV industry. The decision comes just two weeks into the show’s run, and follows a televised address by South African [...]

  • DAZN

    How Coronavirus-Hit Europe is Navigating the Loss of Live Sports

    A continent mad about sports has gone mad without sports. This past weekend was the first in which nearly all public sporting events across Europe were canceled or postponed in an effort to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Cancellations left rightsholders in the lurch with hours to fill from a normally packed weekend schedule, while [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets Again as Businesses Close, Lockdowns Spread

    Trading in U.S. equities markets was halted moments after the session began on Monday as a plunge in the S&P 500 index triggered a circuit breaker designed to slow another panicky selloff. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 2,200 points at the start of trading at 9:30 a.m. ET. The S&P fell more [...]

  • 'Peaky Blinders,' 'Line of Duty' Latest

    'Peaky Blinders,' 'Line of Duty' Latest U.K. Dramas to Delay Production

    Two of the U.K.’s most popular scripted shows, “Peaky Blinders” and “Line of Duty,” have postponed production in light of the coronavirus outbreak. World Productions’ “Line of Duty” is in its sixth season, as is Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions’ “Peaky Blinders.” A BBC spokeswoman confirmed the delay in production to Variety: “In [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad