‘The Wall’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC is adding another big brick to its wall.

The network has renewed “The Wall” for a 20-episode fourth season. Chris Hardwick will return as host for season 4, and sources confirm that the three remaining episodes of the previous season will now air Oct. 1, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 in the 8 p.m. time slot.

Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman, and host Hardwick, “The Wall” premiered in 2016, with contestants competing for a grand prize each episode of more than $13 million.

The titular wall itself is four-stories high, and the rules are simple: G et a question correct, and a green ball will fall down the wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question, and an ominous red ball with fall and deduct the value from the teams’ total. Teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

The show is produced by SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media. It was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

News of the renewal comes over two years after the show was picked up for season 3. So far through season 3, “The Wall” is averaging a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, per Nielsen. On the viewership side, around 3.4 million have been tuning in to each episode in Live+7.

Last time “The Wall” renewed, SpringHill Entertainment CEO Carter said the hope for the format was that “families would all come together and root for these incredible stories.”

“We’re proud to see people connecting with ‘The Wall’ both at home and around the world in a way you don’t usually see with game shows,” Carter said.