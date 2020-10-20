‘The Vow’ Season 2 First Look: NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Heads to Court

HBO has released the first teaser for “The Vow: Part 2,” which sees Keith Raniere, leader of the NXIVM cult, head to court.

On Friday, HBO announced that the hit docuseries would be returning for a second installment with filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer after the success of the premiere season. The news also comes before Raniere’s sentencing on Oct. 27, where he faces a minimum of 15 years and a possible life sentence for charges of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

The new episodes will follow Raniere into the courtroom after he was convicted on June 19, 2019, and share more stories from top members of the NXIVM cult and DOS, its secret master-slave group where women were allegedly subjected to sexual slavery. The teaser features voices of members who still support Raniere, hinting at several new interviews in the second season.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, showing a glimpse of Raniere and Nancy Salzman, his fellow convicted NXIVM co-founder, possibly sitting down for an interview with Noujaim and Amer. The closing sequence had a quick shot of someone who appeared to be Salzman under house arrest, featuring an electronic ankle bracelet and her Apple Watch.

Raniere’s voice is heard speaking over the phone from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in a conversation labeled as being from last month. He calls the docuseries the “top layer” of the truth and tells the filmmakers “So, talk to me” in the final words of the season.

“The Vow: Part 2” will release in 2021. Watch the teaser below.