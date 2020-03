Live+3 Ratings for Week of March 16: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Survivor’ Receive Big Boosts Amid Coronavirus

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought TV ratings highs across the board in Live+Same Day, the first Live+3 numbers to come out since millions of Americans have been forced to self-isolate don’t show much bigger gains than normal.

However, plenty of shows delivered much larger numbers than they have so far this season. Among the biggest winners for the week of March 16 were two alternative juggernauts in NBC’s “The Voice” and CBS’s “Survivor.” “The Voice” ended up with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing, 24% higher than its L+3 average so far this season. Meanwhile “Survivor” fought its way to a 2.0 in delayed, an 18% bump from its average season 40 score to date.

In terms of total viewership, a good number of shows were way above their season averages, including “Chicago Fire” which led the week with 12 million total viewers, up from 10.9 million on average. “Bull” on CBS also saw a healthy increase in viewership, drawing 10.7 million and topping “This Is Us” for the first time in a while in the process.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 03/18/20 2.2 3.0 +0.8 +36% THIS IS US NBC 03/17/20 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 03/19/20 1.5 2.3 +0.8 +53% 911 FOX 03/16/20 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% VOICE NBC 03/16/20 1.8 2.1 +0.3 +17% CHICAGO PD NBC 03/18/20 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% SURVIVOR CBS 03/18/20 1.6 2.0 +0.4 +25% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 03/18/20 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% CHICAGO MED NBC 03/18/20 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% LEGO MASTERS FOX 03/18/20 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% STATION 19 ABC 03/19/20 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 03/22/20 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% CONNERS, THE ABC 03/17/20 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% MODERN FAMILY ABC 03/18/20 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 03/16/20 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 03/17/20 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 03/18/20 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% SHARK TANK ABC 03/20/20 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 03/16/20 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 03/17/20 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 03/19/20 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% ROOKIE, THE ABC 03/22/20 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MANIFEST NBC 03/16/20 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SUPERSTORE NBC 03/19/20 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% BULL CBS 03/16/20 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SEAL TEAM CBS 03/18/20 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% RESIDENT, THE FOX 03/17/20 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 03/19/20 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% PANDEMIC:WHAT U NEED2KNOW ABC 03/16/20 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% 60 MINUTES CBS 03/22/20 1.2 1.2 even +0% S.W.A.T. CBS 03/18/20 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% PRODIGAL SON FOX 03/16/20 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 03/17/20 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BLACKLIST NBC 03/20/20 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 03/16/20 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 03/22/20 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% FOR LIFE ABC 03/17/20 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% DEPUTY FOX 03/19/20 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 03/22/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 03/19/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% WILL & GRACE NBC 03/19/20 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% 20/20-FRI ABC 03/20/20 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 03/22/20 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GOOD GIRLS NBC 03/22/20 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-3/18 ABC 03/18/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 03/17/20 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 03/17/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% ALL RISE CBS 03/16/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% EMPIRE FOX 03/17/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% DATELINE FRI NBC 03/20/20 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SCHOOLED ABC 03/18/20 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 03/20/20 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% NBC NEWS SPCL CORONAVIRUS NBC 03/19/20 0.9 0.9 even +0% STUMPTOWN ABC 03/18/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 03/22/20 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% OUTMATCHED FOX 03/19/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SIMPSONS FOX 03/22/20 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MIXED-ISH ABC 03/17/20 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 03/21/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% WALL NBC 03/22/20 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% FLASH CW 03/17/20 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 03/22/20 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% INDEBTED NBC 03/19/20 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% 48 HOURS CBS 03/21/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% DUNCANVILLE FOX 03/22/20 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LEGACIES CW 03/19/20 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% SUPERNATURAL CW 03/16/20 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% BATWOMAN CW 03/22/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 03/17/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/16/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% SUPERGIRL CW 03/22/20 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% KATY KEENE CW 03/19/20 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+3 Total Viewers