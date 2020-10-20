TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Premieres Down on Previous Seasons

“The Voice” was slightly off pitch with its season 19 debut, at least compared with the last two cycles.

The NBC singing show still managed to top the night overall with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 8 million total viewers, which represents the biggest entertainment telecast of the season thus far. However, that’s also down around 13% in the demo on last season’s premiere and almost 30% from last the last fall edition. Later on, “The Weakest Link” with Jane Lynch successfully shifted nights to Monday for the first time, ticking back up to a 0.8 rating and 4.3 million viewers from a 0.6 last time around.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” jumped to three-week high 1.0 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. Following that, Luke Wilson’s “Emergency Call” ticked up to a 0.5 rating and 3 million pairs of eyeballs. It’s worth noting that both ABC and Fox’s numbers were likely impacted by NFL preemptions, meaning they could adjust downward later in the day.

Speaking of Fox, the network aired a new episode of “L.A.’s Finest” (recently canceled by Spectrum after two seasons) which scored a 0.5 rating and just over 2 million total viewers. “Filthy Rich” delivered a 0.4 and 2.2 million viewers later on.

“Big Brother” lost a little ground from last week, scoring a 0.9 rating and 3.7 million viewers for CBS. Two new episodes of “One Day at a Time” dipped from the premiere a week ago, averaging a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers each.

A new edition of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” scored a 0.2 rating and 8360,000 viewers for the CW. Before that, back-to-back episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” came in with a 0.2 and an average of around 850,000 viewers.

“Medicos” scored a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million total viewers for Univision, followed by “Imperio De Mentiras” with a 0.3 and 1.1 million.

Telemundo averaged a 0.2 rating across the night.