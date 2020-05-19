TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Performance Finale Trumps ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Curtain Call

The finale of “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” pulled at a few more viewers’ heartstrings than before, jumping to a season high audience.

“Listen to Your Heart” drew just under 3 million total viewers, which a roughly 700,000 viewer bump from the penultimate episode. Its 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 was down fractionally on last week, but on par with its season average. “The Baker and the Beauty” followed it up even week-to-week at a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

NBC comfortably won the night overall thanks to “The Voice” finale part 1, which scored a 1.0 rating and 7.6 million viewers. That’s pretty much even on last week’s episode in terms of rating, and up a small 4% in total viewership. Later on “Songland” built on its solid lead-in by ticking up to a 0.7 rating and 4 million total viewers, its highest tally for a month.

The only other network to air original content on the night was the CW, which saw a new episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” deliver a 0.2 rating and 841,000 total viewers. The latest edition of “Roswell, New Mexico” came in even at a 0.1 and 622,000 viewers.

CBS aired replays of its Monday night lineup, with a “Neighborhood” rerun coming in at a 0.6 and 4.9 million viewers, followed by a “Bob Hearts Abishola” rerun at a 0.5 and 4.2 million pairs of eyeballs. “All Rise” and “Bull” reruns both came in at a 0.4.

Fox aired a replay of “The Masked Singer” ahead of Wednesday night’s finale to a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million viewers, followed by a “Masked Singer” sing-along to a 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers.