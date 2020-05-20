TV Ratings: ‘Stargirl’ Scores Decent Debut as ‘The Voice’ Finale Wins Tuesday

“The Voice” finale drew the largest audience on Tuesday night, as “Stargirl” scored a decent debut on the CW.

The NBC competition show’s final episode of season 18 came in at a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.4 million total viewers, ticking down slightly from the final performance episode of the previous night. A recap of that episode aired right before to a 0.6 rating and 5.1 million viewers. The finale’s viewership total is exactly the same as the result episode from the previous season, although that episode scored a 1.1 rating.

Meanwhile, “Stargirl,” the latest DC comics character to hit the network, opened its account with a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million total viewers. That’s means it’s tied for the second best debut of the season with “Nancy Drew,” scored the same in both metrics. “Batwoman” still stands as the network’s strongest debut of the 2019-2020 season, with a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers, although the series was rocked by news earlier this week that star Ruby Rose is exiting after only a single season. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” followed “Stargirl” with a 0.2 rating and 803,000 total viewers, its highest tally since the season 5 premiere.

ABC tried to capitalize on the huge success of ESPN’s Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance,” airing an “After the Dance” special with Stephen A. Smith to a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers. The Disney-owned network’s “Story of Soaps” special came in at a 0.3 and 2 million viewers.

Fox aired a recap of “The Masked Singer” to a 0.9 rating and 4.2 million viewers ahead of its season 3 finale on Wednesday night. A replay of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” followed with a 0.5 rating and just under 2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Finally, CBS aired only replays on the night, with reruns of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” all coming in at a 0.5 rating.