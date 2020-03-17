×

TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Tops ‘American Idol,’ Hits Season High

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE VOICE -- Blind Auditions -- Pictured: Kailey Abel -- (Photo by: Mitchell Haddad/NBC)
CREDIT: Mitchell Haddad/NBC

Looks like a solid chunk of the people staying in due to the coronavirus tuned in to “The Voice” last night. The NBC competition series leapt to season high rating and total viewership tally, easily beating “American Idol” in the process.

The Voice” hit a 1.8 ratings high note among adults 18-49 and drew 9.9 million total viewers, over 1 million more than last week. Its belting performance also helped “Manifest” to a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million total viewers, its largest tally in both metrics since the season 2 premiere in January.

American Idol” scored a 1.2 rating and 6.3 million viewers in its new Monday time slot, its lowest rating and viewership so far in season 18. A “20/20” special about the coronavirus pandemic followed it up with a 1.1 and 6.2 million viewers.

“9-1-1” came second overall on the night behind “The Voice,” returning from three-month break to a 1.4 rating and 6.8 million pairs of eyeballs. “Prodigal Son” aired its first episode in a month to a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers.

Things looked pretty rosy for CBS last night, as its entire lineup ticked up from previous episodes. “The Neighborhood” led the way with a 1.1 rating and 7.4 million total viewers, its highest rating of the season on both metrics and its third largest total audience ever. “Bob Hearts Abishola” followed that up with a freshman season high 0.9 and 6.8 million viewers. “All Rise” rose to a 0.7 and a six-week high 5.9 million viewers, while “Bull” rounded things off with a 0.7 and 7.1 million.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” came in at a 0.2 and just over 1 million total viewers, followed by the season 2 premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico” at a 0.2 and 769,000.

More TV

  • THE VOICE -- Blind Auditions --

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Tops 'American Idol,' Hits Season High

    Looks like a solid chunk of the people staying in due to the coronavirus tuned in to “The Voice” last night. The NBC competition series leapt to season high rating and total viewership tally, easily beating “American Idol” in the process. “The Voice” hit a 1.8 ratings high note among adults 18-49 and drew 9.9 [...]

  • Matthew D. Loeb

    IATSE Leaders Donating $2.5 Million to Help Workers Displaced by Coronavirus Crisis

    The leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are donating $2.5 million to charities to help workers displaced by the coronavirus crisis. In a move announced Tuesday, the IATSE General Executive Board approved the donations to three entertainment charities: the Actors Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund of [...]

  • Dave Chappelle Ali Wong Amy Schumer

    Netflix Is A Joke Fest Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    Netflix’s inaugural week-long comedy festival, entitled Netflix Is A Joke Fest, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Based on the latest CDC guidelines we’ve decided to postpone our Netflix Is A Joke Fest, which was scheduled to begin April 27. We’ve been blown away by the excitement from fans and we will work [...]

  • Hollywood Recession Business Placeholder

    Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes, Other Showrunners Pledge to Fund Hollywood Assistant Relief Fund

    In the wake of dozens of film and television productions abruptly shutting down amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, several organizations and high-profile showrunners — Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes, David Benioff, Julie Plec, Damon Lindelof, Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan — have come together to fund a relief effort for Hollywood’s support staffers, a low-paid group [...]

  • Kevin Durant coronavirus

    Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

    NBA superstar Kevin Durant is among four Brooklyn Nets players to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The identities of the other three players are unknown. Durant revealed the news to reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said Monday. “We’re going to get through this.” [...]

  • Falcon WandaVision Black Widow

    Could Coronavirus Woes Take a Hammer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

    Disney’s decision on Tuesday to pull the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” is the latest — and biggest — sign that the most lucrative and successful film franchise in Hollywood history is also uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus epidemic’s widespread effect on the entertainment economy. Along with “Black Widow,” Marvel Studios already suspended [...]

  • Stuart Whitman dead

    Stuart Whitman, 'Cimarron Strip' Actor and Oscar Nominee, Dies at 92

    Actor Stuart Whitman, an Oscar nominee for his role as a convicted child molester in the 1961 movie “The Mark,” died on Monday of natural causes surrounded by his family at his ranch house in Montecito, Calif., his son Justin told Variety. He was 92. Whitman had more than 200 film and television credits. His [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad