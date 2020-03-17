TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Tops ‘American Idol,’ Hits Season High

Looks like a solid chunk of the people staying in due to the coronavirus tuned in to “The Voice” last night. The NBC competition series leapt to season high rating and total viewership tally, easily beating “American Idol” in the process.

“The Voice” hit a 1.8 ratings high note among adults 18-49 and drew 9.9 million total viewers, over 1 million more than last week. Its belting performance also helped “Manifest” to a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million total viewers, its largest tally in both metrics since the season 2 premiere in January.

“American Idol” scored a 1.2 rating and 6.3 million viewers in its new Monday time slot, its lowest rating and viewership so far in season 18. A “20/20” special about the coronavirus pandemic followed it up with a 1.1 and 6.2 million viewers.

“9-1-1” came second overall on the night behind “The Voice,” returning from three-month break to a 1.4 rating and 6.8 million pairs of eyeballs. “Prodigal Son” aired its first episode in a month to a 0.7 and 3.4 million viewers.

Things looked pretty rosy for CBS last night, as its entire lineup ticked up from previous episodes. “The Neighborhood” led the way with a 1.1 rating and 7.4 million total viewers, its highest rating of the season on both metrics and its third largest total audience ever. “Bob Hearts Abishola” followed that up with a freshman season high 0.9 and 6.8 million viewers. “All Rise” rose to a 0.7 and a six-week high 5.9 million viewers, while “Bull” rounded things off with a 0.7 and 7.1 million.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” came in at a 0.2 and just over 1 million total viewers, followed by the season 2 premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico” at a 0.2 and 769,000.