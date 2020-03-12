×

‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joy BeharFamily Equality Council's Night at the Pier, New York, USA - 08 May 2017
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Joy Behar is taking time off as a co-host of “The View” as a safety precaution against coronavirus, Variety has learned.

Behar, 77, announced her decision Thursday during a pre-taped episode of “The View” that will air Friday. Neither she nor any of the staff members that work on the ABC daytime talk show have tested positive for the coronavirus. But Behar has decided that she’s staying home for now — at the urging of her daughter — to keep herself safe from the threat of getting sick.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar says on the show. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Behar will not be on “The View” next week, and then she’ll decide when to return after that.

The remaining co-hosts of “The View” – which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin – will continue to appear on the talk show. This week, “The View” followed many other daytime and late-night programs that stopped allowing a live studio audience at tapings.

Experts recommend working from home and social distancing as methods to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has proven to be more life-threatening in cases involving older patients and those whose immune systems are compromised.

The coronavirus is a global pandemic that has swept through the world, with more than 1,500 cases reported in the United States so far. In Hollywood, the threat of the virus has cancelled productions and quickly changing normal life.

Broadway announced that it will be shutting all productions through April 12, which could cost more than $100 million in lost ticket sales.

And big studio movies, such as “Fast & Furious 9” and “The Quiet Place 2,” have pushed back their release dates in anticipation of audiences not feeling safe going to the movies.

On Thursday afternoon, Disney decided that it would be closing down its California resort Disneyland to guard against the outbreak.

More TV

  • Joy BeharFamily Equality Council's Night at

    'The View's' Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joy Behar is taking time off as a co-host of “The View” as a safety precaution against coronavirus, Variety has learned. Behar, 77, announced her decision Thursday during a pre-taped episode of “The View” that will air Friday. Neither she nor any of the staff members that work on the ABC daytime talk show have [...]

  • Tribeca Film Festival at the Borough

    Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    Tribeca Film Festival will no longer be taking place next month. The 19th annual event for independent film was set for April 15 through April 26, but has been postponed because of coronavirus. No new dates have been announced. “We founded the Tribeca Film Festival as a way to heal our community after the devastation [...]

  • Paradigm Talent Agencies Closes Offices

    Paradigm Closes Offices, Asks Employees to Work Remotely (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm Talent Agency is closing its offices starting Friday, sources tell Variety. There is no timeframe of when they will be reopened but sources say it will be at least a couple of weeks Besides Los Angeles, this includes the New York, Nashville, Monterey, Calif., Chicago and Toronto offices. The news comes after CAA, UTA [...]

  • stream march madness 2019 online free

    March Madness Canceled Due to Coronavirus Crisis

    Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA has called off the annual college basketball tournament known as March Madness, which was set to begin next week. “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA [...]

  • President and COO of the Television

    Emmy FYC Events Halted as Television Academy Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines

    The Television Academy is putting a halt to Emmy For Your Consideration events as concerns continue to grow over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Academy had already offered networks and studios the option of throwing FYC events without a live audience/membership attendance, but in the immediate future that will now be the only option. The [...]

  • Jonathan Murray, Megan Bomgaars, Terra Jole

    Reality TV Producer Jonathan Murray Pledges $1.1 Million for Workers With Disabilities

    Reality TV producer Jonathan Murray pledged $1.1 million to the organization RespectAbility, a group that offers behind-the-camera training to people with disabilities. A portion of his donation will help fund the org’s summer lab program. Murry and his partner Harvey Reese made the announcement at an event held in their home on Wednesday. RespectAbility president [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad