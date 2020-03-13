TV Ratings: ‘The Unicorn,’ ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Finales Tick Up

As production on broadcast shows is shutting down left, right and center amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday was pretty much business as usual in the TV ratings.

“Young Sheldon” drew the largest audience of the night with 8.8 million viewers, ticking up to a 3-week high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the process. Later on, CBS aired the season finales of “The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act,” both of which registered a little bump to round off their freshman outings. “The Unicorn” scored a 0.7 rating and 5.8 million viewers (up from 0.6 and 5.5 million last time around), while “Carol’s Second Act” rounded off its first season with a 0.7 and 5.2 million viewers, its highest tally since Oct. 3, 2019.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was the highest rated shows on the night with a 1.2, which represents a slight dip from last week. The ABC show was among those that shut down production yesterday, and managed to draw 6.3 million viewer last night. Its “Station 19” spinoff came in even at a 1.0 and 6.6 million viewers, its second highest viewership figure of season 3 behind only the premiere. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night even at a 0.6 and 3.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

More to come…