×

TV Ratings: ‘The Unicorn,’ ‘Carol’s Second Act’ Finales Tick Up

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

As production on broadcast shows is shutting down left, right and center amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday was pretty much business as usual in the TV ratings.

“Young Sheldon” drew the largest audience of the night with 8.8 million viewers, ticking up to a 3-week high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the process. Later on, CBS aired the season finales of “The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act,” both of which registered a little bump to round off their freshman outings. “The Unicorn” scored a 0.7 rating and 5.8 million viewers (up from 0.6 and 5.5 million last time around), while “Carol’s Second Act” rounded off its first season with a 0.7 and 5.2 million viewers, its highest tally since Oct. 3, 2019.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was the highest rated shows on the night with a 1.2, which represents a slight dip from last week. The ABC show was among those that shut down production yesterday, and managed to draw 6.3 million viewer last night. Its “Station 19” spinoff came in even at a 1.0 and 6.6 million viewers, its second highest viewership figure of season 3 behind only the premiere. “A Million Little Things” rounded off the night even at a 0.6 and 3.9 million pairs of eyeballs.

More to come…

More TV

  • TV Ratings: 'The Unicorn,' 'Carol's Second

    TV Ratings: 'The Unicorn,' 'Carol's Second Act' Finales Tick Up

    As production on broadcast shows is shutting down left, right and center amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday was pretty much business as usual in the TV ratings. “Young Sheldon” drew the largest audience of the night with 8.8 million viewers, ticking up to a 3-week high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the process. Later [...]

  • Tiger Woods Masters

    The Masters Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, is the latest sporting event to succumb to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fred Ridley, chairman of The Masters, announced the decision to postpone the tournament via the following statement. “On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s [...]

  • GO

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Argentina Offices, Amazon Fernando Alonso Docuseries

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Variety looks at Netflix’s moves in Argentina and Turkey, a new Amazon Prime Video docuseries featuring Fernando Alonso, Brown Bob’s Atlantic crossing and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s new board of directors. Netflix Moves in Argentina, Turkey Netflix announced it will be opening offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, confirmed through [...]

  • Coronavirus

    U.K. Broadcasters and Streamers Brace for Coronavirus Impact

    As coronavirus begins to take hold in the U.K., broadcasters and streamers are grappling with strategies to fight the outbreak, with work-from-home policies being rolled out across the board while question marks hang over some of the country’s biggest studio and live shows. Variety has confirmed the BBC is going ahead for the time being [...]

  • NBC Quibi Team

    NBC News Readies Four Short-Form Shows for Quibi

    NBC News’ newest programs won’t be appearing on NBC, MSNBC or CNBC. In April, four new NBC News programs will debut on Quibi, the short-form video service launched by media entrepreneur Jeffrey Katzenberg. And the four programs – “Morning Report,” “Evening Report,” “Saturday Report” and “Sunday Report,” – offer different things to subscribers based on [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Stocks Rebound a Day After Historic Market Meltdown Over Coronavirus Fears

    U.S. equities markets bounced back Friday with major indices notching gains in early trading, a day after a rout that saw the worst declines for stocks since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped more than 1,000 points at the start of trading, before settling down to +700 (up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad