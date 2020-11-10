TV Ratings: ‘The Undoing’ Rises to Season High 1.7 Million Viewers

“The Undoing” continues to be a ratings success for HBO.

The miniseries’ third episode rose to series high viewership numbers on Sunday night, drawing 1.7 million viewers across all platforms. That represents roughly a 21% increase from the series premiere a couple weeks back, and an 18% up tick from episode 2 last Sunday. For comparison, that 1.7 million figure matches the season high of fellow recent HBO drama “Perry Mason,” and is larger than the audience managed by the “Lovecraft Country” season finale from late October.

To date, the season premiere of “The Undoing” has passed 6 million total viewers in delayed viewing, according to HBO, and the series overall is displaying faster growth than “Lovecraft Country” at the same three-episode stage. HBO is hoping that delayed viewing for the series will continue to build in a similarly strong fashion to “Lovecraft,” which amassed over 10 million viewers with its debut.

The premium cabler is also touting the show’s international appeal, pointing to the fact that the premiere currently stands as the biggest launch of the year for a U.S. drama on U.K. channel Sky Atlantic.

“The Undoing” is a six-part limited series which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their existence: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family. Noah Jupe co-stars as the duo’s son, while Donald Sutherland plays Grace’s wealthy father.