‘The Umbrella Academy’ Tops Nielsen’s Weekly Netflix Ratings, Ahead of ‘The Office,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Nielsen has published its first weekly top 10 shows on streaming list, and there are no surprises as to the kinds of titles at the top of the pile.

Long-running shows like “The Office,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS” are all present, however, the big surprise is that they are all quite some distance behind “The Umbrella Academy” in the number one slot.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming the particular content during the week which is being measured. So far, the trusted TV measurement company is only factoring in Netflix and Amazon to its list.

According to Nielsen, “The Umbrella Academy” accrued almost three times the number of viewing minutes than its closest competitor in Showtime’s “Shameless.” After “Shameless,” the competition becomes a lot tighter, with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Office” neck and neck in third and fourth place respectively.

The first top 10 below is entirely made up of titles which are currently available on Netflix, and the measurements are from the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 9. Given time, it will be interesting to see if this measurement sees shows from other platforms make it into the top 10.

It’s also worth noting that a couple heavy-hitter shows on the list, namely “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” will both be leaving Netflix for Peacock, the former in October, and the latter in January 2021.

Here is the first top 10:

“The Umbrella Academy” (20 episodes) – 3,011 minutes (millions)

“Shameless” (120 episodes) – 1,125 minutes

“Grey’s Anatomy” (361 episodes) – 918 minutes

“The Office” (192 episodes) – 897 minutes

“Criminal Minds” (277 episodes) – 697 minutes

“NCIS” (353 episodes) – 524 minutes

“In The Dark” (26 episodes) – 418 minutes

“Dexter” (96 episodes) – 316 minute

“Supernatural” (321 episodes) – 315 minutes

“Parks and Recreation” (121 episodes) – 304 minutes