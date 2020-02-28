‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Steve Blackman Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

Steve Blackman, best known for creating last year’s breakout Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer.

Under the deal, Blackman and his Borderline Entertainment production banner will write and produce series and other projects exclusively for Netflix, while continuing to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the superhero show based on the Dark Horse Comics series. He was previously signed to “Umbrella Academy” producer UCP.

Additionally, Blackman is growing his Borderline operation for Netflix by bringing on a development executive in the coming months.

“Over the past three years working with Netflix, I have developed and created shows with different genres. I plan on continuing to develop creative programming that spans a wide variety of worlds and formats. Netflix has offered me an unparalleled level of creative support that motivates me each and every day,” said Blackman in a statement.

Blackman’s other recent credits include Netflix’s “Altered Carbon,” for which he serves as an executive producer, and FX’s “Fargo,” for which he wrote and co-exec produced multiple episodes.

“Steve’s phenomenal work on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ helped propel the series’ worldwide fandom,” said Brian Wright, vice president of YA and family original series at Netflix. “He’s deeply creative, passionate and thoughtful, and we’re so excited to have him make a home at Netflix.”

In the past, Blackman has also worked on such shows as “The Outsiders,” “Private Practice,” “NYPD Blue” and “Legion.” His Netflix deal was negotiated by Patti Felker at Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson LLP. Blackman is repped by Mickey Berman and Josh Hornstock at UTA.

Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy,” which stars the likes of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Mary J. Blige, is set to premiere on Netflix later in 2020.