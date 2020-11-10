‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

“The Umbrella Academy” will be back in action for a third season.

Netflix has officially renewed the popular superhero show for a third outing. News of the renewal comes just over three months after season 2 launched as the most-watched show on all of streaming in its first week, per Nielsen.

The third season, which will once again consist of 10 hourlong episodes, is set to begin production in Feb. 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Season 2 cast members returning for season 3 include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Steve Blackman (whose other credits include “Fargo” and “Altered Carbon”) will return as showrunner and executive producer.

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. Season 2 saw the titular siblings scattered in time in Dallas, Texas over a three year period. Five (Gallagher) was the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline. As the third season played out, the Umbrella Academy had to find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.

Alongside Blackman, season 3 will be executive produced by Jeff F. King (who also directs), Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Jesse McKeown. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as Co-EPs. The show is produced by UCP for Netflix.