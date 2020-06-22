What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘Dark’ Return

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, “The Twilight Zone” returns for its second season, and “Dark” is back for its third and final season on Netflix.

“I May Destroy You,” HBO, Monday, 9 p.m.

The groundbreaking series moves to new time slot for its third episode. Tune in to see Arabella (creator Michaela Coel) continue to piece together the events of a traumatic night out.

“Lenox Hill,” Netflix, Wednesday

The Lenox Hill doctors are returning this week for a special episode documenting the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City. The high-stakes, emotional episode follows the doctors as they band together in the midst of the pandemic to treat critically ill patients while the city shuts down around them.

“Doom Patrol,” HBO Max, Thursday

After launching its first season on the DC Universe streaming platform, “Doom Patrol” season 2 drops this week on HBO Max. The slightly crazy show boasts a strong cast including Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Brendan Fraser and Joivan Wade.

“The Twilight Zone,” CBS All Access, Thursday

Season 2 of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic TV series debuts Thursday on CBS All Access. The show’s second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities. Episodes this season will feature the likes of Billy Porter, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, and Damon Wayans Jr.

“Dark,” Netflix, Saturday

Tune in for the third and final season of the German thriller. Following a whole host of shocking moments in season 2, expect even more multi-dimensional madness from season 3.