‘The Tonight Show’ Head Writer Rebecca Drysdale Exits, Vows to ‘Never Work on Another Trump Sketch’

There has been yet another change behind the scenes at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Head writer Rebecca Drysdale is exiting her role on the show, Variety has confirmed. In a private Facebook message obtained by the Chicago Sun Times, Drysdale explained that it was a mutual decision, after both parties agreed she “was not a good fit for the show.”

Drysdale also took issue with writing jokes about President Donald Trump, saying that in her view, making fun of the President only serves to amplify his power.

“I believe that comedy is a powerful tool. I believe that it can handle anything, no matter how unfunny. I don’t believe that making fun of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him silly, is a good use of that power. It only adds to his,” Drysdale wrote in the message.

“I am making the decision for myself to never work on, write, or be involved with, another Trump sketch ever again. I have landed in several jobs and situations over the last few years, not just ‘The Tonight Show,’ where the project of making fun of Trump, or doing material about Trump, has led to divided creative teams, anxiety, tears and pain. I can’t decide the outcome of this election, but I can make the choice for myself, to vote him out of my creative life,” she added.

Drysdale’s exit comes only seven months after she joined as head writer. She took the place of previous head writer Nedaa Sweiss, who was upped to showrunner. Earlier this week, it emerged that Sweiss will also be leaving the show in 2021, with longtime “Tonight Show” producer Jamie Granet-Bederman taking over as showrunner. Fallon himself appears to be staying for a while longer, as he has reportedly inked a contract extension with NBC.

Drysdale’s previous writing credits include “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” “Key and Peele,” “Baskets,” and “High Maintenance.”