‘The Terror,’ ‘Suspiria’ Producer Dave Kajganich Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Dave Kajganich, the writer and producer who created the first season of AMC’s “The Terror” and penned Luca Guadagnino “Suspiria,” has signed an overall deal with Fox 21 Television Studios.

As part of the deal, Kajganich will work with Fox 21 to create, develop and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms. His current projects include writing a third feature for Guadagnino (the two also collaborated on “A Bigger Splash”) and adapting Tim Winton’s novel “The Riders” into a feature for Ridley Scott.

“Dave Kajganich has been one of our favorite writers for some time now, and one of the people we are most often asked about by the platforms around town. As soon as ‘The Terror’ ended its first season, we began talks with Dave and his reps. We’re really excited about the shows that Dave is creating now, and even more so about his future at Fox 21 and Disney Television Studios,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 TV Studios.

Kajganich joins joins the likes of “Mayans MC” co-creator Elgin James and “Tales From the Loop” producer Nathaniel Halpern on the list of creative under overall deals at the studio.

“I’m charging into this deal full of ambition and ready to work very hard for Bert and Craig,” Kajganich said. “The generous welcome I’ve received from Fox 21 has been fantastic and is so appreciated. I count myself lucky to have such a wickedly smart and supportive home team in television now. We’re already up to some pretty substantial mischief.”

Kajganich is represented by Robyn Meisinger at Anonymous Content and attorney Alan Wertheimer at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.