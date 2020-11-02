‘The Talk’ Co-Host Eve Departs After Four Seasons

“The Talk” is losing another host.

Eve announced on the show Monday that she will be stepping away from her hosting duties after four seasons. She has been hosting the show from her London home over the past few months, and attributed her decision to a desire to remain close with her family.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us and I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host,” Eve said during the show.

News of her exit comes exactly a month after Marie Osmond left the show to pursue other projects. Osmond had been brought on to replace Sara Gilbert following her departure in 2019.

“This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t,” she added, referring to her co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne. “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you…I am all the hashtags, blessed, grateful, you know, lucky. I’m all the hashtags and it’s real.”

Watch Eve’s full announcement below:

Her co-hosts at the CBS daytime talk series all say they supported her in the decision.

“Real friends support each other. We all support you,” said Inaba.

“Eve, I love and respect you, always, always… I just want you to be happy,” replied Osbourne.