‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts

The changing of the guard at “The Talk” continues.

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are set to join the CBS daytime talk show as new co-hosts for season 11. News that they will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba in 2021 was announced live on air.

The duo are replacing Marie Osmond and Eve, both of whom left the show in the last few months. Osmond departed to pursue other projects; Eve because of the difficulty of hosting from London during the pandemic.

“As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women,” said “Talk” co-showrunner and executive producer Heather Gray.

“Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon, Sheryl and Carrie Ann, are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of ‘The Talk’ family,” added co-showrunner and EP Kristin Matthews.

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer turned entrepreneur and the creator of the fitness brand AK! Fitness. While Welteroth is a journalist, author and producer who served as a judge on “Project Runway.”

“I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on ‘The Talk,’ I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too,” said Kloots.

“I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of ‘The Talk.’ They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world,” added Welteroth.

“The Talk” is produced by CBS Studios and airs weekdays on CBS.

“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead ‘The Talk’ well into the future.”