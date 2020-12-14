What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Stand’ Premiere and ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “The Stand” debuts on CBS All Access and “The Mandalorian” wraps season 2 on Disney Plus.

“The Expanse,” Amazon, Wednesday

Season 5 of “The Expanse” launches this week on Amazon, almost exactly three weeks after it emerged that the show will be ending after season 6. This upcoming set of episodes picks up where the previous season left off, as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Tune in for the bumper two-hour finale of “The Masked Singer” to find out who between the Crocodile, the Mushroom and the Sun will shine brightest and claim the season 4 crown.

“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max, Thursday

After seven dramatic episodes, Kaley Cuoco’s thriller series makes its final approach this week on HBO Max. Titled “Arrivals & Departures,” the episodes follows the events after the shocking reveal of Alex’s killer, as Cassie (Cuoco) and a surprising new ally devise a plan to fix everything that unfolds disastrously in Rome.

“The Stand,” CBS All Access, Thursday

Adapted from Stephen King’s novel, this highly-anticipated series is set in a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors, however, their worst nightmares are embodied in Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers.

“The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus, Friday

Disney may have announced that a veritable cavalcade of “Star Wars” shows are on the way to Disney Plus, but in the mean time, fans have the season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” to look forward to. Will Mando rescue Grogu from the Moff Gideon’s evil clutches? Find out this Friday.