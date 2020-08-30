‘The Stand’: CBS All Access Reveals First Teaser of Stephen King Adaptation

CBS All Access has released the first teaser for its upcoming adaptation of “The Stand.”

The short teaser, clocking in at just 30 seconds, aired during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. It briefly shows Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, introducing herself to Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa Young) in a cornfield and beckoning her, “you come see me at Hemingfoot Home.” From there, it goes on to display eerie deserted streets, distressing hospital moments and even a little bit of levitation.

“The Stand” is based on Stephen King’s 1978 novel of the same name and follows a battle between good and evil among the survivors of a plague. The main characters in the apocalyptic story are primarily split into two camps: those who follow the 108-year-old Mother Abagail, and those who align with Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Alexander Skarsgård plays Randall Flagg in this version of “The Stand.” The cast also includes James Marsden as Stu Redman, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner, Nat Wolff as Lloyd Henreid, Eion Bailey as Weizak, Heather Graham as Rita Blakemoor, Katherine McNamara as Julie Lawry, Fiona Dourif as Ratwoman, Natalie Martinez as Dayna Jurgens, Hamish Linklater as Dr. Jim Ellis, Daniel Sunjata as Cobb and Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. In addition to Cavell, executive producers are Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P. Rubinstein. Josh Boone serves as director and an executive producer for the series premiere and final episode. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke serve as producers.

“The Stand” will premiere Dec. 17 on CBS All Access, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.