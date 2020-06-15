‘The Sinner’ Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network

“The Sinner” has been picked up for a fourth season at USA Network.
Season 4 will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose, with Derek Simonds also returning to showrun and executive produce. Hailing from UCP, season 4 is slated to debut sometime in 2021.
“‘The Sinner’ has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY in a statement. “In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”
Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak are also executive producers on the series. Biel starred in season 1 of the show, while the most recent edition, which finished airing in March, featued Matt Bomer as an expectant father who turned to Detective Ambrose for help.
The first season of “The Sinner” was the number one new cable series of 2017 and scored an Emmy nomination for Biel and two Golden Globe nominations. Season 2 delivered a SAG nomination for Pullman and a Critics’ Choice nod for Carrie Coon.
In other USA news, the network has also picked up two new unscripted series, one about an entrepreneur and her husband who take in three sisters, and one about a larger-than-life Pastor.
Take a look at more detailed descriptions of the two shows below:
Instant Family (working title)
The 6-episode, half-hour series is produced by Line By Line Media, Inc. and executive produced by Justin Tucker, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.
Nicole Walters is a type-A, energetic, jet-setting entrepreneur, and Josh Walters is her quirky and devoted husband and lawyer. Nicole and Josh had only been married a few years when their whole lives changed — they decided to open their home and hearts to three sisters living on the streets. Suddenly, they became brand new parents and were an “instant family”. Helping them navigate the wild world of parenting (and bringing the laughs) is Nicole’s best friend and “manny,” Eddie. The high-energy series focuses on the importance of balancing work and family, laughter and love… and demonstrates how the greatest things in life can come together in an instant.
The Rev (working title)
This 8-episode, half-hour series is produced by This is Just a Test LLC, with Aengus James, Colin Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.
In this hilarious, melodic and inspirational new series, there’s never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island, NY church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top notch. Having spent years travelling the globe working with incredible choirs and A-list musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so that they can build their own dreams.