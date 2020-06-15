‘The Sinner’ Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network

“The Sinner” has been picked up for a fourth season at USA Network.

Season 4 will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose, with Derek Simonds also returning to showrun and executive produce. Hailing from UCP, season 4 is slated to debut sometime in 2021.

“‘The Sinner’ has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style,” said Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY in a statement. “In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery.”

Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak are also executive producers on the series. Biel starred in season 1 of the show, while the most recent edition, which finished airing in March, featued Matt Bomer as an expectant father who turned to Detective Ambrose for help.

The first season of “The Sinner” was the number one new cable series of 2017 and scored an Emmy nomination for Biel and two Golden Globe nominations. Season 2 delivered a SAG nomination for Pullman and a Critics’ Choice nod for Carrie Coon.

In other USA news, the network has also picked up two new unscripted series, one about an entrepreneur and her husband who take in three sisters, and one about a larger-than-life Pastor.

Take a look at more detailed descriptions of the two shows below: