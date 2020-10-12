‘Simpsons’ Lists 50 Reasons Why Re-Electing Trump Is Terrifying in Exclusive ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Clip

There’s nothing scarier than the 2020 election, which makes it the perfect opener for this year’s edition of “The Simpsons” Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror.”
Variety has an exclusive first look at the 31st installment, which opens on Election Day 2020. Marge calls Homer to remind him to vote, and he gets to the polling station just in time — where he seems decided in just about every position (including Amazon Alexa for Governor) except for the presidential race.
That’s when a flummoxed Lisa can’t believe that, after everything that has happened these past four years, her father is still undecided. (To be fair, when asked to remember what’s happened since 2016, Homer can only picture one headline: “Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again.”)
A helpful scroll then lists just a fraction of some of the things that Donald Trump has done that makes him unfit for president. (And the list misses plenty, such as the millions of dollars his businesses have charged the Secret Service, or the 280 days of golf that has cost taxpayers an estimated $141 million.)
Here is that list:
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put children in cages
Called Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Looks lousy in a tennis outfit
Can’t get wife to hold hand
Called third world countries ****holes
Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’
Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal
Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Called white supremacists ‘fine people’
Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador
Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens
Called for China to investigate the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied about the size of his inauguration
Refused to release tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin
Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site
Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing
Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner
Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’
Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in charge of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team
Destroyed democracy
Lost Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement
Allowed bounties on soldiers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about knowing the date
Commuted sentences
Said to swallow bleach
Person, woman, man, camera, TV
Destroyed post office
Paid $750 in taxes
Wants third term
Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even said the worst one
Meanwhile, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” also includes parodies of Pixar, “Toy Story,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” The 688th episode of “The Simpsons,” “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.