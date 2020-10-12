‘Simpsons’ Lists 50 Reasons Why Re-Electing Trump Is Terrifying in Exclusive ‘Treehouse of Horror’ Clip

There’s nothing scarier than the 2020 election, which makes it the perfect opener for this year’s edition of “The Simpsons” Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror.”

Variety has an exclusive first look at the 31st installment, which opens on Election Day 2020. Marge calls Homer to remind him to vote, and he gets to the polling station just in time — where he seems decided in just about every position (including Amazon Alexa for Governor) except for the presidential race.

That’s when a flummoxed Lisa can’t believe that, after everything that has happened these past four years, her father is still undecided. (To be fair, when asked to remember what’s happened since 2016, Homer can only picture one headline: “Faye Dunaway gives Oscar to wrong movie and is never seen again.”)

A helpful scroll then lists just a fraction of some of the things that Donald Trump has done that makes him unfit for president. (And the list misses plenty, such as the millions of dollars his businesses have charged the Secret Service, or the 280 days of golf that has cost taxpayers an estimated $141 million.)

Here is that list:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put children in cages

Called Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Looks lousy in a tennis outfit

Can’t get wife to hold hand

Called third world countries ****holes

Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

Said Jewish people who vote Democrat are disloyal

Showed top secret documents at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Called white supremacists ‘fine people’

Leaked classified information to Russian ambassador

Asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens

Called for China to investigate the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to help Barr investigate Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied about the size of his inauguration

Refused to release tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after meeting with Putin

Tweeted classified photo of Iran missile site

Called Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked information to the press about the 2017 Manchester arena bombing

Did not attend any White House correspondents’ dinner

Said Megyn Kelly had ‘blood coming out of her whatever’

Called Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Brought Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t fire Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in charge of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson football team

Destroyed democracy

Lost Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of climate agreement

Allowed bounties on soldiers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about knowing the date

Commuted sentences

Said to swallow bleach

Person, woman, man, camera, TV

Destroyed post office

Paid $750 in taxes

Wants third term

Wanted to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even said the worst one

Meanwhile, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” also includes parodies of Pixar, “Toy Story,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” The 688th episode of “The Simpsons,” “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.