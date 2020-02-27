‘The Simpsons’ First Look: Watch Marvel’s Kevin Feige Play a Thanos-Like Character (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Feige is…. Thanos? Not quite, but the Marvel Studios president is the voice behind “Chinos,” a movie villain in the “The Simpsons” Cinematic Universe. Variety has obtained a first-look clip of Feige, making his acting debut on Sunday’s episode of the animated series.

In the episode, “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart accidentally sees a a new installment of the popular “Vindicator” superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: “Spoiler-Boy.” Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

“Bart the Bad Guy,” of course, pokes fun at the legendary secrecy behind Marvel projects, and the studio’s efforts to keep everything under wraps. Besides the Russo brothers and Feige, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders and Tal Fishman also guest star. (Joe Mantegna is also back in his recurring role as Fat Tony.)

Smulders is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Maria Hill. In “Bart the Bad Guy,” she and real-life husband Killam are two very different superhero characters: “Hydrangea” and “Airshot.”

And then there’s Feige, who voices the film’s ultimate villain: Chinos, a parody of “Endgame’s” Thanos. In this case, Chinos has managed to secure “the Doomsday app” on his phone, and threatens to “restart this planet in flames as a utopia.”

This is 14th episode of Season 31 of “The Simpsons,” which airs Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Here’s a first look at Feige as “Chinos”:

And here are some first-look photos from the episode:

CREDIT: Fox

The Russo brothers (above) as movie executives, attempting to stop Bart from using his spoiler powers.

CREDIT: Fox

Cobie Smulders voices the character of “Hydrangea” (left).

CREDIT: Fox

Bart interacts with Taran Killam, in costume as “Airshot.”