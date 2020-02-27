×

‘The Simpsons’ First Look: Watch Marvel’s Kevin Feige Play a Thanos-Like Character (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE SIMPSONS: Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes outÉ and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the ÒBart the Bad GuyÓ episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice Kevin Feige. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.
CREDIT: Fox

Kevin Feige is…. Thanos? Not quite, but the Marvel Studios president is the voice behind “Chinos,” a movie villain in the “The Simpsons” Cinematic Universe. Variety has obtained a first-look clip of Feige, making his acting debut on Sunday’s episode of the animated series.

In the episode, “Bart the Bad Guy,” Bart accidentally sees a a new installment of the popular “Vindicator” superhero movie franchise before it comes out. Armed with spoilers, he’s now the most powerful kid in all pop culture. And Bart being Bart, he leverages that power to become his own kind of super-villain: “Spoiler-Boy.” Enter the heroic movie executives (voiced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo), who attempt to save the day and prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise.

“Bart the Bad Guy,” of course, pokes fun at the legendary secrecy behind Marvel projects, and the studio’s efforts to keep everything under wraps. Besides the Russo brothers and Feige, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders and Tal Fishman also guest star. (Joe Mantegna is also back in his recurring role as Fat Tony.)

Smulders is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Maria Hill. In “Bart the Bad Guy,” she and real-life husband Killam are two very different superhero characters: “Hydrangea” and “Airshot.”

And then there’s Feige, who voices the film’s ultimate villain: Chinos, a parody of “Endgame’s” Thanos. In this case, Chinos has managed to secure “the Doomsday app” on his phone, and threatens to “restart this planet in flames as a utopia.”

This is 14th episode of Season 31 of “The Simpsons,” which airs Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Here’s a first look at Feige as “Chinos”:

And here are some first-look photos from the episode:

THE SIMPSONS: Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes outÉ and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the ÒBart the Bad GuyÓ episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voices Joseph and Anthony Russo. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.
CREDIT: Fox

The Russo brothers (above) as movie executives, attempting to stop Bart from using his spoiler powers.

THE SIMPSONS: Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes outÉ and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the ÒBart the Bad GuyÓ episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice Cobie Smulders. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.
CREDIT: Fox

Cobie Smulders voices the character of “Hydrangea” (left).

THE SIMPSONS: Bart accidentally sees a brand-new superhero movie a month before it comes out… and the world cowers before his newfound plot-spoiling powers. Thus, a new super-villain is born: Spoiler Boy! Can heroic movie executives stop Bart before he succumbs to the temptations of ultimate evil? Find out in the “Bart the Bad Guy” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voice Taran Killam. THE SIMPSONS © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.
CREDIT: Fox

Bart interacts with Taran Killam, in costume as “Airshot.”

More TV

  • John M. Chu, 'Criminal Minds' Showrunner

    John M. Chu, 'Criminal Minds' Showrunner Erica Messer Team for ABC Drama Pilot

    John M. Chu is adding a broadcast pilot to his busy directing schedule. The “Crazy Rich Asians” helmer is teaming with Erica Messer, the “Criminal Minds” showrunner, for a drama pilot at ABC. Titled “Triage,” the prospective series is a character-driven medical drama that follows a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the [...]

  • iHeartMedia logo

    iHeartMedia Sets First-Look Deal With UCP (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Content Productions (UCP) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with iHeartMedia, Variety has learned exclusively. Under the deal, UCP will have the first right at adapting iHeartRadio’s original podcasts for television. Another part of the deal will give UCP’s new podcast platform, UCP Audio, the option to develop and co-produce original podcast series with the iHeartPodcast [...]

  • ALTERED CARBON Anthony Mackie

    'Altered Carbon' Star Anthony Mackie, Showrunner Break Down 'Shakespearean' Season 2

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not yet watched Season 2 of “Altered Carbon,” streaming now on Netflix. “Altered Carbon” Season 2 sees Anthony Mackie take over the role of Takashi Kovacs, the so-called Last Envoy. In the new season, Kovacs is on an intergalactic hunt for revolutionary leader Quellcrist Falconer (Renée [...]

  • The Good Doctor

    From 'Masked Singer' to 'The Good Doctor,' Korean Formats Take Hold on U.S. Screens

    Accepting his award for original screenplay at this year’s Oscars, director Bong Joon Ho triumphantly declared,  “This is a very first Oscar to South Korea.” Little did he know that the second, third and fourth were swiftly coming his way on a night that saw “Parasite” make history. Combine that with the fact that two [...]

  • Shanola Hampton

    'Shameless' Star Shanola Hampton Cast in Lead Role of NBC's 'Night School' Pilot

    Shanola Hampton has been cast in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot “Night School,” Variety has learned. Based on the film of the same name, the show follows a mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the [...]

  • Property Brothers HGTV

    How HGTV Maintains Its Grip on Comfort Television by Constantly Evolving

    When David Bromstad, the host of HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home,” won that network’s reality series “Design Star” in 2006, the network was a very different place. “Coming in through a reality show, I was just at the start of the big changes that were happening,” he recalls. “When HGTV started, there were still crafts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad