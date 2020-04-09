‘The Simpsons’ Short Film Heads to Disney Plus

While families are stuck at home and looking for ways to entertain children, Disney Plus is offering audiences a new short film based on “The Simpsons.”

“Maggie Simpson in ‘Playdate with Destiny,'” which releases Friday, will follow the 1-year-old, pacifier-sucking daughter of the Simpsons family as she finds friendship with a baby on the playground while facing dangers in the park. In the short, Maggie hopes to build her budding comradeship with a new friend, her often lazy and annoyed father Homer may intrude on her plans.

“Greetings Friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called “Playdate with Destiny.” The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go — stream it starting April 10th on Disney Plus,” Matt Groening and the creative team behind “The Simpsons” wrote in a letter posted on Instagram.

Since launching in November, Disney Plus has reached 50 million subscribers as of Wednesday. Along with “The Simpsons” catalog, Disney Plus had added Pixar’s fantastical film “Onward” and Eddie Murphy’s “Doctor Dolittle,” as well as popular kids TV shows such as “Ducktales” and “Phineas and Ferb.”

The streaming service has also bulked up its original content to keep kids occupied while schools are shut during the pandemic. Last week, the company announced sci-fi fantasy film “Artemis Fowl” will skip a theatrical release and instead debut straight on Disney Plus.

“Maggie Simpson in ‘The Longest Daycare,’” an Academy Award nominated film, is also set to stream on Disney Plus later this month.