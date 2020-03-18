×

'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' to Return for One-Night Special to Fundraise Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Artisans Editor

Rosie O'Donnell
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” is returning for one night only, featuring some of the biggest names in Broadway.

O’Donnell will live-stream a special on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET, to benefit The Actors Fund, which provides resources to those in the entertainment community in need. The special comes after Broadway canceled all of its performances through April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The performers, who will all participate from home, include Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren and James Wesley.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now – in this time of tremendous need – it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

Brian Stokes-Mitchell, chairman of The Actors Fund, added, “Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services.” He said, “It’s critical that we be there for those in need, in particular our seniors and the immunocompromised individuals who need our help, as well as those in financial distress.”

“The Rosie O’Donnell Show” special will be broadcast on Broadway.com and live-streamed on Broadway.com’s YouTube channel.

