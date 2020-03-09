TV Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Scores Second Largest Audience Ever Behind ‘American Idol’

“The Rookie” leapt to its second largest audience ever (behind only the series premiere), thanks in no small part to a strong lead-in from “American Idol.”

The Nathan Fillion series posted a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.1 million total viewers, beating the previous season 2 high of 4.9 million. Meanwhile “American Idol” came in even on last week at a 1.3 rating and 7.2 million total viewers. ABC kicked off Sunday night with an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” replay which scored a 0.8 and just under 5 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Good Girls” ticked up to a season high 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was steady at a 0.4 and 2 million viewers, while “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy ticked down once again to a 0.4 and 3.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS snagged the most watched program of the night in the form of “60 Minutes,” which drew 9.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. “God Friended Me” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” both lost ground week-to-week, with the former scoring a 0.5 rating and 5.9 million viewers, and the latter a 0.6 and 6.4 million. “NCIS: New Orleans” capped things off even at a 0.5 and 5.7 million.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup ticked down almost across the board, with “Duncanville” being the only show to come in even at a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers. “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all ticked down from a 0.6 last week to a 0.5 this time around. “Simpsons” drew the largest amount of viewers with 1.6 million.

Over on the CW, “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” both scored similar ratings and total viewer tally’s to last week, both coming in at a 0.2. The former drew 774,000 total viewers, the latter 676,000.