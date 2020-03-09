×

TV Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Scores Second Largest Audience Ever Behind ‘American Idol’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE ROOKIE - "Day of Death" - Officer Nolan and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them in their search. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez discovers Wesley unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by on the midseason return of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, FEB. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright)HAROLD PERRINEAU, NATHAN FILLION
CREDIT: ABC

The Rookie” leapt to its second largest audience ever (behind only the series premiere), thanks in no small part to a strong lead-in from “American Idol.”

The Nathan Fillion series posted a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.1 million total viewers, beating the previous season 2 high of 4.9 million. Meanwhile “American Idol” came in even on last week at a 1.3 rating and 7.2 million total viewers. ABC kicked off Sunday night with an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” replay which scored a 0.8 and just under 5 million viewers.

Over on NBC, “Good Girls” ticked up to a season high 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was steady at a 0.4 and 2 million viewers, while “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy ticked down once again to a 0.4 and 3.1 million pairs of eyeballs.

CBS snagged the most watched program of the night in the form of “60 Minutes,” which drew 9.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. “God Friended Me” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” both lost ground week-to-week, with the former scoring a 0.5 rating and 5.9 million viewers, and the latter a 0.6 and 6.4 million. “NCIS: New Orleans” capped things off even at a 0.5 and 5.7 million.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup ticked down almost across the board, with “Duncanville” being the only show to come in even at a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers. “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all ticked down from a 0.6 last week to a 0.5 this time around. “Simpsons” drew the largest amount of viewers with 1.6 million.

Over on the CW, “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” both scored similar ratings and total viewer tally’s to last week, both coming in at a 0.2. The former drew 774,000 total viewers, the latter 676,000.

More TV

  • Goran Visnjic arrives at the LA

    Goran Visnjic Joins Vampire Soap Opera Pilot ‘The Brides’ at ABC

    Goran Visnjic, who rose to prominence playing one of the leads on “ER,” has found his next broadcast role. The Croatian actor has been cast alongside Gina Torres in the ABC soap opera pilot “The Brides,” which is  described as a contemporary reimagining of “Dracula” with a trio of female leads. The show would follow [...]

  • innocence files

    Netflix Orders Innocence Project Docuseries 'Innocence Files' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has ordered a  docuseries titled “The Innocence Files,” Variety has learned exclusively. The hour-long episodes detail the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have worked to highlight and overturn. The series is broken down into three parts — The Evidence, The Witness, [...]

  • Live PD A and E

    A+E Plans 'Virtual' Upfront Meetings as Coronavirus Concerns Grow

    A+E Networks said it would cancel the live presentation it had scheduled March 25 as part of the industry’s annual “upfront” ad-sales market, a move that will likely spur concern about whether any of the glitzy showcases will take place as New York and the world grapple with the spread of the coronavirus and growing [...]

  • THE ROOKIE - "Day of Death"

    TV Ratings: 'The Rookie' Scores Second Largest Audience Ever Behind 'American Idol'

    “The Rookie” leapt to its second largest audience ever (behind only the series premiere), thanks in no small part to a strong lead-in from “American Idol.” The Nathan Fillion series posted a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.1 million total viewers, beating the previous season 2 high of 4.9 million. Meanwhile “American Idol” [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    U.S. Markets Plunge, Trading Briefly Halted as Coronavirus Impact Rattles Investors

    U.S. equity markets opened sharply lower on Monday, triggering a 15-minute halt to stock trading minutes after bell rang as investors absorb the latest information on the impact of coronavirus around the world. The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 1,884 points, or 7.2%, at the start of the session. The S&P fell more than [...]

  • Justin ThomasPGA Championship golf tournament in

    PGA Tour Strikes Massive Golf-Rights Deal With CBS, NBC and ESPN

    The membership fees for TV’s golf club just got a lot more expensive. The PGA Tour, the organizer of the main professional men’s golf tours in the U.S., has struck a new nine-year deal with CBS Sports, NBC Sports and ESPN that significantly raises the costs of bringing golf to U.S. fans while gaining new [...]

  • Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing

    Colin Firth's Raindog Films Wins Backing to Expand into TV Drama and Music Content

    Raindog Films, the U.K. production company co-founded by actor Colin Firth and music industry veteran Ged Doherty, is to expand into TV drama, music content and documentaries after winning investment from the U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund. The U.K. Creative Content EIS Fund is run by private equity house Calculus Capital, with film and TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad