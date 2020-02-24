TV Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Hits Season High Behind ‘American Idol’

“The Rookie” leapt to a season high rating and total viewership figure thanks to its “American Idol” lead-in. “Idol” dropped off a little from season 18 premiere, but still comfortably came out on top of the Sunday night TV ratings race.

Coming in at a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.9 million total viewers, “The Rookie” easily topped its previous season 2 best of a 0.7 and 4.1 million viewers. That also represents its highest rating since episode 3 of season 1, and its largest total audience since the series premiere back in 2018. Earlier on, the Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan-fronted competition show scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers for ABC, a slight dip from the 1.5 and 8 million who tuned in for the premiere. An “America’s Funniest Home Videos” episode scored a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers in the 7 p.m. time slot on ABC.

“60 Minutes” emerged as the most watched program of the night, drawing 9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating for CBS. “God Friended Me” benefited from its solid lead-in by ticking up to a 0.6 and 6 million total viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” came in even at a 0.6 and 6.2 million viewers, followed by “NCIS: New Orleans” which was up week-to-week at a 0.6 and 5.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Meanwhile Fox’s animation domination lineup was up and down, with “Bob’s Burgers” in the up column at a 0.7 and 1.6 million viewers, and “The Simpsons” in the down column with a 0.6 and 1.8 million. “Duncanville” and “Family Guy” were both even at a 0.5 and a 0.6 respectively.

