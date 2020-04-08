TV Ratings: ‘The Resident’ Hits Viewership High With Season 3 Finale

“The Resident” delivered its largest audience in almost a year with its season 3 finale on Tuesday night.

The Fox medical drama scored a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, matching its season high, and drew 4.9 million total viewers. That figure almost matched the season 2 finale, which was watched by 5 million pairs of eyeballs. Its strong performance was good news for “Empire,” which ticked up week-to-week to a 0.7 rating and 2.9 million total viewers, which represents its largest Live+Sam Day audience since October 2019.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” topped the night ratings-wise for NBC with a 1.2 and 5.4 million viewers, a slight loss from last episode which delivered a 1.4 and 6.2 million viewers. Later on, part 2 of NBC News’ coronavirus pandemic special scored a 0.5 rating and drew 3.3 million total viewers. A “New Amsterdam” replay delivered a 0.5 and 2.6 million in the 9 p.m. time slot.

Over on ABC, “The Conners” lost a little ground from last episode, coming in at a 1.0 and 6.2 million viewers. “Black-ish,” “Mixed-ish” and “For Life” were all even at a 0.6, drawing 2.7 million, 3 million and 2.3 million total viewers respectively. “Bless This Mess” ticked down to a 0.6 and 3.9 million.

More to come…