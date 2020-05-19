‘The Resident’ and ‘Last Man Standing’ Renewed at Fox

Fox is continuing to solidify its 2020-2021 lineup amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus.

The network has renewed medical drama “The Resident” for a fourth season, and family comedy “Last Man Standing” starring Tim Allen for a third season on Fox, its ninth overall. (Its first six years were on ABC before Fox picked it up a year after it was canceled by the Disney-owned network.)

“‘The Resident’ and ‘Last Man Standing’ are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”

In terms of ratings, the two shows were practically identical for their most recent seasons. Both averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing, and both averaged just under 6 million total viewers in Live+3.

“Last Man Standing” follows Mike Baxter (Allen), a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike’s wife, Vanessa; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, Kristin; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, Mandy; Christoph Sanders as Mike’s charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy’s husband, Kyle Anderson; Jordan Masterson as Kristin’s husband, Ryan Vogelson; Jonathan Adams as Mike’s neighbor and co-worker, Chuck Larabee; Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa’s live-in foreign exchange student, Jen; and Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, Ed Alzate.

The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and was created by Jack Burditt. Allen, Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.

“The Resident” continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. It stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.

“The Resident” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, and its executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Elizabeth Klaviter.

The two shows join the likes of “Masked Singer,” “9-1-1,” its “Lone Star” spinoff, and “Duncanville” in the renewal column for Fox’s upcoming season.