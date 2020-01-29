×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Quest’ Revived as Disney Plus Brings Back ABC Fantasy Reality Show (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

Disney Plus is reviving “The Quest,” a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series, which will now focus on teenage contestants.

“The Amazing Race” executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers of “The Quest,” and they’re also behind “The Maze,” a competition series in which teams must solve puzzles and figure out clues through European cities, much like a real-life escape room.

Both shows have been ordered as part of a new slate of unscripted series on Disney Plus, which also includes the six-part “Meet the Chimps” docuseries (produced via National Geographic) and an untitled show centered on Pixar’s SparkShorts program.

The four projects were announced Wednesday at the Realscreen Summit in New Orleans. “These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney Plus nonfiction content philosophy,” said Agnes Chu, senior VP of content for the streamer.

The original “The Quest” production team is all back for the show’s revival, including New Media Collective’s van Munster, Doganieri and Mark Dziak (“The Amazing Race”), Court Five’s Mark Ordesky (“The Lord of the Rings”) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric (“Queer Eye”).

The revival will once again be filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Australia, and mix a scripted storyline — with adult actors playing various roles in the fantasy world of “Everealm” — with the unscripted reactions and competition elements that come from the show’s teenage contestants. The players will use their knowledge from fantasy books, games and movies to compete in a world created via a mix of computer-generated effects, creature design and practical effects. Five years after the original, the producers said it’s now much easier to embed and incorporate technology into the show.

CREDIT: ABC

Van Munster (above) said he pitched Disney Plus on a “Quest” revival soon after the streamer was announced. “We’re going bigger on the scripted part,” he said. “It’s a high-end reality competition. The location is a beautiful castle outside Vienna, and the woodlands and lakes around it. Visually and story-wise, it’s much broader.”

Why teen contestants? Van Munster said the goal is for family viewing. “The original show got a tremendous reaction from teenage viewers,” he said.

Added Rob Eric, chief creative Oofficer at Scout Productions: “’The Quest’ is a truly unique unscripted show as it takes contestants into a fully immersive world of magic and fantasy. There is no better partner than Disney+ for this type of enchanted storytelling.”

As for “The Maze,” the competition centers on five teams, each consisting of one adult and one teen relative, as they solve riddles and clues through European cities and “fairytale villages.” Eventually they’ll make their way to a final destination where the winning team solves the maze first. Dziak also executive produces with van Munster and Doganieri. “The Maze” will likely make it to air before “The Quest.”

Besides those two shows, van Munster and Doganieri are also behind “Race to the Center of the Earth,” which premieres July 1 on National Geographic (the linear network). And they have additional seasons of “The Amazing Race” ready to air on CBS.

Among the other Disney Plus announcements, “Meet the Chimps,” from National Geographic, centers on the 200-acre “Chimp Haven” wildlife sanctuary in Louisiana, home to more than 300 chimpanzees. Blink Films (“Meet the Penguins”) is behind the show, with with Justine Kershaw and Michael Welsh serving as executive producers, and Virginia Quinn as series director.

And the untitled Pixar series will show how a group of company employees get the opportunity to make their own animated short film through the SparkShorts program. Supper Club (“Chef’s Table”) is producing the show, which comes from executive producers Brian McGinn, Jason Sterman and David Gelb. The Pixar project is part of a multi-year production deal that Supper Club has with Disney Plus, which also includes “Marvel’s 616,” “Earthkeepers,” and “People and Places,” which relaunches the original iconic Walt Disney documentary short film series from the 1950s and 1960s.

More TV

  • Arrow -- "Fadeout" -- Image Number:

    TV Ratings: 'Arrow' Signs Off to Low Numbers

    The CW was likely hoping that “Arrow” would sign off with a TV ratings bullseye, but the series finale failed to draw a large audience missed the mark a little. Stephen Amell officially brought out his bow one last time, and 723,000 total viewers tuned in to watch, which represents almost a 20% drop from [...]

  • 'The Quest': Disney Plus Revives ABC

    'The Quest' Revived as Disney Plus Brings Back ABC Fantasy Reality Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney Plus is reviving “The Quest,” a critically acclaimed but short-lived fantasy reality series that aired on ABC in summer 2014. Casting is under way for a new version of the series, which will now focus on teenage contestants. “The Amazing Race” executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri are back as executive producers [...]

  • John Stankey

    AT&T's John Stankey: TNT, TBS to Boost Unscripted Volume as WarnerMedia Invests in HBO Max

    The march to the launch of HBO Max in May is driving changes across WarnerMedia. John Stankey, AT&T chief operating officer and WarnerMedia chairman, told investors on Wednesday that cable powerhouses TNT and TBS will lean into more unscripted programming as WarnerMedia steers its investment in high-end scripted programming to the nascent subscription streaming platform. [...]

  • BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in

    BBC to Cut 450 Jobs in News Division

    The BBC is to cut 450 jobs in its news operation as part of a cost-cutting exercise. The BBC, which remains the U.K.’s most widely consumed source of news, said it planned to reorganize its newsroom along a “story-led” model, focusing on news stories more than on programs or platforms. This is designed to reduce [...]

  • Bud Light Super Bowl Ad

    Bud Light Asks Super Bowl Viewers to Pick the Ad They Want to See

    Most Super Bowl advertisers put a glitzy commercial in the game and hope for the best. Anheuser-Busch wants viewers to have a stake in the pitch that gets presented on Game Day. Bud Light made two different ads starring Post Malone, and is asking fans to help pick which of the pair ought to run [...]

  • good-morning-america-strahan

    At 'Good Morning America,' Robin Roberts Maintains Her 'X-Factor'

    Robin Roberts used to play basketball in college. She says she’s still building muscles while working at “Good Morning America.” The ABC morning program is many things all at once. It’s a news program. It’s a pillar of the economics of ABC’s parent Walt Disney. And increasingly these days, it is a broader media entity [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris SAG AFRA PRESIDENT

    SAG-AFTRA Unveils Guidelines for Intimacy Coordinators

    SAG-AFTRA has unveiled the guidelines for intimacy coordinators who are on sets when union members’ work involves nudity and simulated sex. The union released “Standards and Protocols for the Use of Intimacy Coordinators” on Wednesday, six months after announcing that it would standardize the guidelines for such scenes. “SAG-AFTRA believes that implementation of these standards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad