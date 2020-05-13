‘The Purge,’ ‘Treadstone’ Canceled at USA Network

Both “The Purge” and “Treadstone” have been canceled at USA Network, Variety has confirmed.

“The Purge” aired two seasons on the cabler while “Treadstone” had aired one. Both were produced at least in part by UCP and based on Universal film franchises, with “Treadstone” being set in the “Bourne” universe.

The cancellations come roughly two weeks after USA canceled freshman drama “Dare Me.” Like many cable networks of late, USA is moving more toward unscripted programming like “Temptation Island” and “The Biggest Loser,” as well as the network’s flagship show “Monday Night Raw” from WWE. The network is also focusing on more event-style scripted programming, like its upcoming Evel Knievel limited series starring Milo Ventimiglia. USA will also air the upcoming second season of “Dirty John,” with Season 1 having aired on fellow NBCUniversal network Bravo.

“The Purge,” which was also produced by Blumhouse Television, was executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco along with his partner Sébastien K. Lemercier. Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum also executive produced. Additionally, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, serve as executive producers under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly.

Like the films, the series mostly takes place during a 12-hour period once a year in which all crime is legal.

“Treadstone” was a thriller set amidst the CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone, which created Jason Bourne. The series was executive produced by Tim Kring, Ben Smith, and Jeffrey Weiner.

Deadline first reported the cancellations.