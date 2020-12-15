‘The Proud Family’ Producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar Ink Disney Overall Deal

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, best known as two of the executive producer behind iconic animated sitcom “The Proud Family,” have signed a multi-year overall deal with Disney.

Under the wide-ranging pact, the pair will produce animated and live-action series and films for Disney’s Branded Television division, working closely with Disney Channels senior vice president and general manager of TV animation Meredith Roberts, and recently promoted Disney Branded TV executive vice president of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis.

As part of their agreement, separate funding will be provided to the duo in order to find and develop emerging talent, as well as bringing unique projects and voices to Disney.

“With virtually every studio and platform reaching out to them, it speaks volumes that talented storytellers Ralph and Bruce have chosen Disney as the home for their boundless creativity and inspired social commentary, not to mention their commitment to identifying emerging talent. We are proud to have them as members of our family,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television.

Smith and Farquhar produced both seasons of the original “Proud Family,” which ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, and are also behind the upcoming Disney Plus revival series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

“We are very happy to be continuing our relationship with Disney and look forward to creating even more truly authentic and diverse stories and characters for audiences worldwide,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. “We are also excited to have the opportunity to bring along a new wave of talented voices that will deepen the connection to Disney storytelling for years to come.”