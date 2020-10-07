‘The Peripheral’ Series at Amazon Casts Gary Carr in Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Gary Carr is set to star in the upcoming Amazon series adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral,” Variety has learned exclusively.

He is now the second actor cast in the series, with Chloë Grace Moretz having been announced as a cast member earlier this week. Carr will star in the role of Wilf, while Moretz will play Flynne Fisher. In the novel, Wilf is a publicist living in the 22nd century, with the book alternating between his perspective and Flynne’s.

Carr is no stranger to the Amazon audience, having recently appeared in the streamer’s series anthology series “Modern Love.” He is also known for his role in the HBO series “The Deuce” and the BBC 2/HBO Max series “Trigonometry.” His other TV credits include “The Good Fight,” “Downton Abbey,” and “Death in Paradise.” On the feature side, he recently appeared alongside Chadwick Boseman in the film “21 Bridges” and the music biopic “Bolden.”

“The Peripheral” was first picked up to series by Amazon late last year. The one-hour drama hails from writer, executive producer and co-showrunner Scott B. Smith. Greg Plageman will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also executive produce under their Kilter Films banner, with the pair having signed a massive overall deal at Amazon in 2019. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce, with Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Television will produce.