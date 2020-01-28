×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Outsider’ Is Growing and Matching ‘Watchmen’ So Far on HBO

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Outsider HBO
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Watch out “Watchmen,” there’s a new word-of-mouth hit on the block at HBO.

The premium cabler’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Outsider” is putting up solid viewership numbers through four episodes, and has shown excellent growth from week-to-week.

Sunday night’s episode, the fourth so far, garnered almost 1.5 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms, which represents a healthy 11% gain from last week and a 22% gain from the series debut on Jan. 12, and matches the figure put up by the “Watchmen” series premiere. Not to mention that it was up against the Grammys on Sunday night.

After airing back-to-back episodes on premiere night to 724,000 and 603,000 total viewers respectively, “The Outsider” has shown significant growth through episodes 3 and 4. The Jan. 19 episode, which saw Cynthia Erivo’s character introduced for the first time, grew by 42% in Live+Same Day viewership to 858,000 pairs of eyeballs.

Then this Sunday’s episode grew once more by 15% to 988,000 viewers, which is an impressive 36% bump from the premiere. Total viewing for the series debut is now up to 6.7 million across all platforms, per HBO.

To put the success of “The Outsider” into perspective, “Watchmen” was averaging 730,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day through four episodes, whereas “The Outsider” is currently averaging just under 800,000 at the same juncture.

The highly-anticipated “Watchmen” finale on Dec. 15 drew 935,000 total viewers, whereas the most recent episode of HBO’s newest drama drew just under 1 million.

“The Outsider” stars Erivo as an unconventional investigator who helps out Ben Mendelsohn’s detective in a murder case in which Jason Bateman’s character is the main suspect. Holly (Erivo) encourages Ralph (Mendelsohn) to “believe the unbelievable.”

Bateman, who was instrumental in bringing the series together and also directed the first two episodes, said at the premiere for “The Outsider” that Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” was the closest Stephen King adaptation in terms of tone.

“I was trying for ‘Shining’ in that there’s a certain kind of horror that exists in some of Stephen King’s books and there’s a certain kind of dread in others. This aligned better with the dread, the impending doom of the ‘The Shining,’ the moody, atmospheric kind of stuff,” Bateman said. “I’m a huge Kubrick fan composition-wise and in terms of lighting, he was a huge inspiration for me.”

More TV

  • The Outsider HBO

    TV Ratings: 'The Outsider' Is Growing and Matching 'Watchmen' So Far on HBO

    Watch out “Watchmen,” there’s a new word-of-mouth hit on the block at HBO. The premium cabler’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Outsider” is putting up solid viewership numbers through four episodes, and has shown excellent growth from week-to-week. Sunday night’s episode, the fourth so far, garnered almost 1.5 million viewers across all of HBO’s [...]

  • HBO Max logo

    'Broad City,' 'Good Place' Teams Set HBO Max Comedy Pilot

    HBO Max has ordered a comedy pilot for an untitled single-camera series from Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. All three serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot, with Mike Schur also executive producing. Downs, Aniello, and Statsky all previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series “Broad City,” while [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig

    NBC News Has Considered Fifth Hour of 'Today' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Under the right circumstances, NBC might want to consider changing the name of its morning franchise from “Today” to “Nearly All Day.” NBC News has considered the prospect of creating a fifth hour of “Today” on weekdays, according to two people familiar with the matter, the latest nod to the growing spotlight many broadcast networks [...]

  • China leads the world in volume

    China Suspends Film Shoots Across the Country as Coronavirus Epidemic Worsens

    The largest film studio on the planet, China’s Hengdian World Studios, has announced it will shut down indefinitely, as productions in other parts of the country also announce they are closing up shop in light of the worsening coronavirus epidemic.  On Monday, the local government management committee in charge of the experimental industrial zone where [...]

  • Univision logo

    Final Bids for Univision Communications Expected by Next Week

    The sale process around Univision Communications is set to accelerate as final bids for the Spanish-language broadcaster are believed to be due by the end of next week. Univision hung out the “for sale” sign last July, when the company hired Morgan Stanley, Moelis & Co. and LionTree to advise on a sale process that [...]

  • Liz Heldens

    Liz Heldens Sets Drama Pilot 'Big Leap' at Fox

    “The Passage” creator Liz Heldens has scored a drama pilot order at Fox for the 2020-2021 season. The one-hour project is titled “The Big Leap.” Inspired by the UK docuseries “Big Ballet,” the show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition [...]

  • advertising placeholder NEW

    Procter & Gamble Gets Ready to Make Content for TV's Streaming Wars

    AT&T, Comcast and Walt Disney aren’t the only big companies eager to get into streaming-video. Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s most influential advertisers, is looking to do the same. P&G. the maker of Pampers, Crest and Bounty, among other popular supermarket staples, has struck a partnership with Stone Village Television, the production company [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad