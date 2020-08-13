‘The Other Two,’ ‘South Side’ Move to HBO Max in Deal With Comedy Central Productions

The Comedy Central shows “The Other Two” and “South Side” are moving to HBO Max.

In a deal between Comedy Central Productions and the streaming service, the first seasons of both shows will become available on HBO Max in 2021, with future seasons debuting exclusively on HBO Max instead of Comedy Central.

In addition, HBO Max will become the exclusive streaming home of the Comedy Central series “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.” The first season is now available on HBO Max. Season 2 will debut on Comedy Central next summer before becoming available on HBO Max.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, executive vice president of content acquisitions at WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

In “The Other Two,” Cary, an aspiring actor and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase’s sudden rise to internet fame.

Created by former “SNL” co-head writers “Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the series stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino and Molly Shannon. Lorne Michaels, Kelly, Schneider, Andrew Singer, and Tony Hernandez serve as executive producers. Comedy Central Productions, Jax Media, and Broadway Video produce.

“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, chief operating officer of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”

“South Side” follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. But until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own.

Created by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin, the series stars Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Chandra Russell and Lil Rel Howery. Michael Blieden, Riddle, and Bashir Salahuddin executive produce. Comedy Central Productions produces.

Comedy Central has few live-action scripted shows on its lineup. In addition to stand up, the network currently airs shows like “Drunk History,” the animated network cornerstone “South Park,” and “The Daily Show.” It was recently announced that they would also be airing adult animated shows like a reboot of “Beavis & Butt-Head,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” and the “Daria” spinoff “Jodie.”

(Pictured: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke in “The Other Two”)