What to Watch on TV This Week: The Oscars and 'Homeland'

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

An Oscar statue is displayed during the 92nd Oscars Governors Ball press preview at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, USA, 31 January 2020. The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 10 February 2020.92nd Oscars Governors Ball Preview in Hollywood, USA - 31 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, the Oscars air on Sunday night on ABC, and “Homeland” returns for its 8th and final season on Showtime.

“Lego Masters,” Fox, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Fox continues its push into competition series with the debut of this Lego-building based show hosted by Will Arnett. “Lego Masters” pits teams of two against each other in brick-building challenges until the top teams face off for a cash prize.

Katy Keene,” The CW, Thursday, 8 p.m.

The “Riverdale” spinoff premieres this week on The CW, with Lucy Hale playing the titular fashion legend-to-be chasing her twenty-something dreams in New York City alongside singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp) and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan).

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

This new Apple series, which hails from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator Rob McElhenney, follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. In addition to McElhenney, the ensemble cast also includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim and Charlotte Nicdao.

“The 92nd Academy Awards,” ABC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Tune in to another hostless Oscars on Sunday to find out whether it will be a big night for iconic American directors like Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorsese, or whether Bong Joon Ho and “Parasite” can sneak best picture, or whether Sam Mendes’ “1917” will sweep to victory.

Homeland,” Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.

In case the first hour of the Oscars doesn’t quite keep you riveted, you can switch over to Showtime on Sunday night, where “Homeland” is returning for its landmark 8th and final season. The final season finds Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) as national security advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges).

