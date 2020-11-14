Netflix Cancels ‘The Order’ After Two Seasons

Horror drama series “The Order” will not be returning to Netflix for a third season, the streamer confirmed to Variety.

Dennis Heaton, the creator, writer and executive producer of the series, made the announcement via Twitter on Friday night. “For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @Netflix,” Heaton wrote. “It was one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.”

Heaton also hinted at what fans could have expected from a third season of the show, writing: “PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.”

“The Order” first premiered on Netflix in March 2019, and it was announced that the show had been renewed for a second season shortly thereafter. Season 2 of “The Order” was released in June. “The Order” follows college student Jack Morton, who joins a secret society and begins to practice magic. But, as Jack becomes more enveloped in the organization, he discovers dark secrets.

The show stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Katharine Isabelle and Max Martini. Executive producers include Heaton, Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev, Shelley Eriksen and David Von Ancken. “The Order” was written by Heaton, Eriksen, Rachel Langer, Jennica Harper, Penny Gummerson and Jason Filiatrault.