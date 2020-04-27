‘The Night Manager’ Producer The Ink Factory Extends 127 Wall Financing Deal, Ups Rod Henwood to COO

“The Night Manager” producer The Ink Factory has extended its co-financing agreement with media investor 127 Wall Productions until 2024.

London and L.A.-based independent The Ink Factory said the agreement will allow it to increase development funding and production co-financing capacity across both film and TV.

The existing co-financing facility was set up between Hong Kong and London-based 127 Wall Productions and The Ink Factory in 2017, and has supported projects such as Park Chan-wook’s adaptation of John le Carré “The Little Drummer Girl” for the BBC and AMC.

The move comes after The Ink Factory announced a strategic partnership in February with Endeavor Content, which saw the financing arm of Endeavor take a minority stake in the business. The deal increased development funding at The Ink Factory, and also gave Endeavor first-look for selling forthcoming Ink Factory projects internationally.

The Ink Factory also today announced that Rod Henwood, formerly chief strategy officer, has been upped to the newly created position of chief operating officer, based in the London office.

In his new role, Henwood will, alongside head of production Tracey Josephs, support the work of The Ink Factory’s creative team, led by recently-joined creative director Katherine Butler.

Henwood will oversee all of commercial, business affairs and marketing activities for the company as well as the finance team under head of finance Ian Spence.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, said: “Our renewed partnership with 127 Wall and Rod’s enhanced role across The Ink Factory are the latest in a series of strategic steps we have taken to realign behind creatively-led, well-capitalized and focused development of our slate across both film and television projects.”

Alongside his role at The Ink Factory, Henwood is also non-executive chairman of non-scripted TV production company, Tin Roof Media. He has previously worked as the CEO, U.K., Belgium and Netherlands of Banijay Group and held the same position at Zodiak Media prior to the merger between the two companies. He joined The Ink Factory as an advisor in April 2017, becoming chief strategy officer and joining Ink’s board the following year.

The Ink Factory’s other credits include “Fighting With My Family,” “A Most Wanted Man,” and “Message from the King.”