TV Ratings: ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 3 Premiere Tops Monday

Monday night saw the return of four CBS series to decent numbers.

All four were back a little later than usual in the broadcast season due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, “The Neighborhood” in particular delivered a solid ratings performance, scoring a 0.9 among adults 18-49 and drawing just over 6 million total viewers. That rating was enough to top the night ahead of “The Voice” and “Dancing With the Stars,” both of which scored a 0.8 rating.

After “Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” returned for season 2 to a 0.7 rating and 5.6 million total viewers, which is only a avery slight decline from its series premiere numbers last year. Fellow sophomore series “All Rise” scored a 0.6 but didn’t fare quite so well in the audience department, premiering to 4.6 million viewers, which is just above a series low. A part-musical season premiere for “Bull” didn’t hit the right notes, falling to a series low 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

“The Good Doctor” dipped to a 0.5 rating and 4.2 million viewers after “DWTS,” while “Weakest Link” held steady following “The Voice,” coming in with a 0.5 rating and just under 3 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” scored a 0.3 rating and 1.5 million viewers, followed by “Filthy Rich” with a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.

Univision tied with Fox in the overall network table, thanks to “Vencer El Desamor” scoring a 0.4 rating (1.5 million viewers) and “Imperio De Mentiras” delivering a 0.3.

“Todo Por Mi Hija” topped Telemundo on the night with a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million viewers.

The season finale of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” scored a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers for CW, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway” came in with a 0.2 rating and the same audience total.