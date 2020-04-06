‘The Nanny’ Cast Reunites for Virtual Table Read of Pilot Episode

The cast of beloved ’90s sitcom “The Nanny” joined forces via Zoom on Monday for a table read of the show’s pilot, bringing fans nostalgia and entertainment in self-isolation.

Posted to Sony Pictures’ YouTube channel, the 30-minute video features original cast members Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor and Rachel Chagall. Co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson and composer Ann Hampton Callaway also make an appearance, with Jacobson reading the script directions and Callaway singing the show’s catchy theme song.

The pilot episode of “The Nanny” follows the journey of Fran Fine, a fabulously dressed woman with a thick Queens accent, from losing her boyfriend and job as a bridal consultant to stumbling upon the house of Broadway producer and widower Maxwell Sheffield. She becomes the nanny to his three children on a whim, and quickly learns that it may not be as easy as it seems. After dressing the Sheffield children up for an investor party they weren’t invited to and encouraging the first kiss of oldest daughter Maggie, Fine is fired as fast as she was hired. However, Sheffield realizes by the end of the episode that Fine might be exactly what his kids need.

Although confined to a virtual space, the table read was made immersive as snippets of the show were included throughout. Some cast members even took their performances to the next level with costumes and props, like the green sash Tom, playing the role of Maggie, donned during the party scene.

At the end of the episode, Drescher mentioned her nonprofit Cancer Schmancer, which is offering guides and videos on how to stay healthy and keep spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full virtual table read below.