‘The Morning Show’ Confirms Steve Carell Return, Adds Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor for Season 2

Steve Carell is officially returning to “The Morning Show.”

Apple has confirmed that he will be back for the series’ upcoming second season, reprising the role of disgraced host Mitch Kessler. The streamer has also announced two additions to the cast in “Russian Doll” alumna Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor, whose recent credits include “The Spanish Princess.”

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and company will be back in production for season 2 on Oct. 19, sources have confirmed, after a COVID-19 enforced hiatus.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The series is told through the lens of Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), who are navigating the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. It looks to examine power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Lee will star as Stella Bak, a young, ambitious leader of an online media company that caters to a millennial and Gen Z audience. While O’Connor will play Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star.

“The Morning Show” is produced by Media Res, with Michael Ellenberg serving as an executive producer for the studio. Aniston and Kristin Hahn exec produce through Echo Films, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. The series was developed by showrunner and exec producer Kerry Ehrin. Mimi Leder, who is directing several episodes, is also an EP.

