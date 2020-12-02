‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 Casts Julianna Margulies (EXCLUSIVE)

Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of “The Morning Show” Season 2, Variety has learned exclusively.

She will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. She joins returning series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as well as Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Puttman, and Desean Terry. It was also previously announced that Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, and Hasan Minhaj would also be joining the new season.

Margulies is one of the most critically-acclaimed television actresses working today. She has been nominated for 10 Emmy Awards throughout her career, of which she has won three for her time on “ER” and “The Good Wife.” She has also been nominated for 12 Golden Globe Awards, winning the award for best actress in a drama series for “The Good Wife.” Most recently, she appeared on the popular Showtime series “Billions” and starred in the first season of the Nat Geo series “The Hot Zone.” Her first literary project, “Sunshine Girl,” will debut on May 4, 2021.

She is repped by WME, Gendler & Kelly, and Wolf-Kasteler Public Relations.

“The Morning Show” is the flagship series of Apple’s streaming service. The show debuted last year and was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, with Crudup winning the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama. Aniston also won the SAG Award for best actress in a drama series.

The series goes behind the scenes of a fictional morning news show on a major US network, with Aniston and Witherspoon playing the anchors.

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce in addition to starring. The series was developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Michael Ellenberg also executive produces via Media Res. Kristin Hahn executive produces under her and Aniston’s Echo Films banner, while Lauren Neustadter executive produces for her and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder also executive produces and directed multiple episodes. Media Res is the studio on the series.