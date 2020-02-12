×

‘The Mighty Ducks’ Sequel Series Ordered at Disney Plus, Lauren Graham to Star

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lauren Graham Fox pilot Linda From HR
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

There’s some quacking news over at Disney Plus.

The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for a sequel to “The Mighty Ducks,” and has tapped “Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham to play the lead.

Graham will star as Alex and “Good Girls” standout Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan. Based on the 90s franchise, which was comprised of three live-action films and one animated series, this updated version begins production in the next couple weeks in Vancouver and is slated to premiere later in 2020 on Disney Plus. Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

The new “Mighty Ducks” is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

The series hails from ABC Signature Studios and has Steve Brill, who created the original franchise, on board as co-creator and executive producer.. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are also co-creators and are set to showrun.

Other than “Gilmore Girls,” Graham also appeared on all six seasons of NBC’s “Parenthood,” and most recently appeared in the HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She can currently be seen in the new NBC drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Meanwhile Noon got his first break in the business playing alongside his twin brother Conner Noon in “Boardwalk Empire.” He will next be seen in the comedy “Marry Me” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers on “The Mighty Ducks” with Griffiths directing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

“The Mighty Ducks” joins a burgeoning Disney Plus slate headlined by a whole slew of Marvel and “Star Wars” projects, as well as a sequel series to “Lizzie McGuire.”

As with “Mighty Ducks,” the “Lizzie McGuire” show also head original creator Terri Minsky on board with the project, however, Minsky exited her showrunner role amid creative differences earlier this year.

More TV

  • Swoosie Kurtz

    Swoosie Kurtz Joins Mayim Bialik Fox Comedy Series

    Swoosie Kurtz has signed on to the multi-cam comedy “Call Me Kat,” formerly “Carla,” at Fox opposite Mayim Bialik. The project is based on the BBC original “Miranda” created by Miranda Hart and received a series commitment at Fox back in September. It follows Carla (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society [...]

  • Lauren Graham Fox pilot Linda From

    'The Mighty Ducks' Sequel Series Ordered at Disney Plus, Lauren Graham to Star

    There’s some quacking news over at Disney Plus. The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for a sequel to “The Mighty Ducks,” and has tapped “Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham to play the lead. Graham will star as Alex and “Good Girls” standout Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan. Based on [...]

  • John Corbett Las Reinas

    John Corbett Joins Katey Sagal in ABC Drama Pilot 'Rebel'

    John Corbett has signed on for a lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” which is inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich. He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal. The show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree. Rebel is described as a funny, [...]

  • Dry-Water

    Portuguese TV Forum ONSeries Lisboa Launched by Conecta Fiction Producers

    Inside Content, the company responsible for the organization of Spain’s Conecta Fiction TV meet and marketplace, will host its first edition of ONSeries Lisboa, a Portugal-based showcase for TV series to find international buyers, sales agents and exhibitors. ONSeries Lisboa will run April 28-29 at the Belém Cultural Center in the Portuguese capital city. Additionally, [...]

  • Tracy Underwood

    Tracy Underwood Named Executive Vice President of Creative Affairs at ABC Studios

    ABC Signature’s senior vice president Tracy Underwood has been upped to the newly created position of executive vice president of creative affairs of ABC Studios, where she will broaden her purview to oversee all scripted development of comedy and drama at ABC Studios and ABC Signature. The promotion, which is effective immediately, puts Underwood in [...]

  • Pete Davidson

    Pete Davidson Sets First Netflix Special (Watch)

    Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson has set his first Netflix standup comedy special. Entitled “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York,” the special will premiere globally on the streamer on Feb. 25. In the first trailer released for the special, Davidson, who is known for his unfiltered opinions, shares his views on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad