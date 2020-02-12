‘The Mighty Ducks’ Sequel Series Ordered at Disney Plus, Lauren Graham to Star

There’s some quacking news over at Disney Plus.

The streamer has issued a 10-episode series order for a sequel to “The Mighty Ducks,” and has tapped “Gilmore Girls” star Lauren Graham to play the lead.

Graham will star as Alex and “Good Girls” standout Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan. Based on the 90s franchise, which was comprised of three live-action films and one animated series, this updated version begins production in the next couple weeks in Vancouver and is slated to premiere later in 2020 on Disney Plus. Graham is also a co-executive producer on the series.

The new “Mighty Ducks” is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.

The series hails from ABC Signature Studios and has Steve Brill, who created the original franchise, on board as co-creator and executive producer.. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa are also co-creators and are set to showrun.

Other than “Gilmore Girls,” Graham also appeared on all six seasons of NBC’s “Parenthood,” and most recently appeared in the HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” She can currently be seen in the new NBC drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” Meanwhile Noon got his first break in the business playing alongside his twin brother Conner Noon in “Boardwalk Empire.” He will next be seen in the comedy “Marry Me” opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will serve as executive producers on “The Mighty Ducks” with Griffiths directing. George Heller and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jordan Kerner also serve as non-writing executive producers.

“The Mighty Ducks” joins a burgeoning Disney Plus slate headlined by a whole slew of Marvel and “Star Wars” projects, as well as a sequel series to “Lizzie McGuire.”

As with “Mighty Ducks,” the “Lizzie McGuire” show also head original creator Terri Minsky on board with the project, however, Minsky exited her showrunner role amid creative differences earlier this year.