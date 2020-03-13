×

The Masters Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiger Woods Masters
CREDIT: David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, is the latest sporting event to succumb to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of The Masters, announced the decision to postpone the tournament via the following statement.

“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals,” read the statement.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date. We will continue to work with the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Department of Public Health, the City of Augusta and all other local authorities. We are grateful to all of these entities for their exceptional efforts and guidance,” Ridley continued.

The tournament was scheduled to be played from April 9-12. It doesn’t seem likely that returning champion Tiger Woods will get the chance to claim the famed Green Jacket at Augusta National Golf Club anytime soon. The news comes only a day after the PGA Tour announced the cancelation of The Players Championship. Day 1 and 2 of The Masters were scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN, with day 3 and 4 on CBS.

At this point the Coronavirus has affected almost every single major sport in the United States. In the last couple days alone, the NBA announced it was halting its season, March Madness was canceled, the MLB announced it was pushing back the baseball calendar, and the NHL also suspending the rest of its fixtures. 

More TV

  • Tiger Woods Masters

    The Masters Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Masters, golf’s most prestigious tournament, is the latest sporting event to succumb to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fred Ridley, chairman of The Masters, announced the decision to postpone the tournament via the following statement. “On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s [...]

  • GO

    Intl. TV Newswire: Netflix Argentina Offices, Amazon Fernando Alonso Docuseries

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Variety looks at Netflix’s moves in Argentina and Turkey, a new Amazon Prime Video docuseries featuring Fernando Alonso, Brown Bob’s Atlantic crossing and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond’s new board of directors. Netflix Moves in Argentina, Turkey Netflix announced it will be opening offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, confirmed through [...]

  • Coronavirus

    U.K. Broadcasters and Streamers Brace for Coronavirus Impact

    As coronavirus begins to take hold in the U.K., broadcasters and streamers are grappling with strategies to fight the outbreak, with work-from-home policies being rolled out across the board while question marks hang over some of the country’s biggest studio and live shows. Variety has confirmed the BBC is going ahead for the time being [...]

  • NBC Quibi Team

    NBC News Readies Four Short-Form Shows for Quibi

    NBC News’ newest programs won’t be appearing on NBC, MSNBC or CNBC. In April, four new NBC News programs will debut on Quibi, the short-form video service launched by media entrepreneur Jeffrey Katzenberg. And the four programs – “Morning Report,” “Evening Report,” “Saturday Report” and “Sunday Report,” – offer different things to subscribers based on [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Stocks Rebound a Day After Historic Market Meltdown Over Coronavirus Fears

    U.S. equities markets bounced back Friday with major indices notching gains in early trading, a day after a rout that saw the worst declines for stocks since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987. The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped more than 1,000 points at the start of trading, before settling down to +700 (up [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Stock Market Rebounds, Late-Night Hosts Play to Empty Seats

    U.S. equities markets were poised for a rebound on Friday after Thursday’s coronavirus pandemic-fueled bloodbath marked the worst declines in indices across the board since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987. Dow futures were up more than 1,000 points in the pre-market session. The wild swings of the Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ markets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad