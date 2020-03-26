×

TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Ticks Down, Still Wins Wednesday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” ticked down fractionally, but still managed to come out on top in a packed Wednesday night ratings race.

The Fox show scored a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, down from last week’s 2.2, and 7.8 million total viewers. Last night saw the T-Rex unmasked as a popular YouTube and Nickelodeon star. Later on “Lego Masters” was even at a 1.2 and 3.7 million viewers.

Meanwhile on CBS, “Survivor” came second overall on the night with a 1.6 rating and 8.1 million viewers, up a touch in the viewership demo to its largest audience in two years. “SEAL Team” came in even at a 0.7 and 5.2 million viewers, while “S.W.A.T.” lost a little ground, posting a 0.5 and drawing 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas continued their strong run of performances, with “Chicago Med” leading the charge at a 1.4 and 9.5 million viewers, up 9% week-to-week. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” both came in even at a 1.3 and 9.1 million viewers, and a 1.2 and 7.8 million respectively.

The “Stumptown” season 1 finale failed to register much of a boost on ABC, coming in flat on last week at a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers. Meanwhile “The Goldbergs” dipped 16% to a 0.9 and 4.7 million viewers. “Schooled” also lost ground from last episode, posting a 0.6 and 3.2 million viewers. “American Housewife” was even at a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers. A “Modern Family” rerun scored a 0.5.

The CW aired only reruns, of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” both of which averaged a 0.2 rating.

More TV

  • Shari Redstone CBS Viacom Merger

    National Amusements Sets Amended Credit Agreement Without ViacomCBS Stock Sales

    ViacomCBS parent National Amusements Inc. has set an amended credit agreement with its lenders that gives the company some breathing room in liquidity amid the broader coronavirus-induced economic crisis. There had been speculation that NAI would have to sell some of its ViacomCBS holdings after the beating that those shares have taken with a drop [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Ticks

    TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Ticks Down, Still Wins Wednesday

    This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” ticked down fractionally, but still managed to come out on top in a packed Wednesday night ratings race. The Fox show scored a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, down from last week’s 2.2, and 7.8 million total viewers. Last night saw the T-Rex unmasked as a popular YouTube [...]

  • Sling TV

    Dish Is Making Sling TV Streaming Package Free for Two Weeks

    Dish Network’s over-the-top Sling TV service is offering free access to its 45-channel live TV bundle for 14 days. The company is positioning the move as a “public service” as millions of Americans are quarantined at home during the COVID-19 crisis. From March 26 to April 5, U.S. consumers who are not current customers of [...]

  • Jeff Shell NBCUniversal

    NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Says He Has Coronavirus

    Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal’s recently appointed CEO, has tested positive for coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. In a memo to staff, Shell said he was diagnosed with the virus despite being asymptomatic. He told employees that he will self-quarantine and work from home indefinitely while he recovers. “I recently have been feeling under the weather and just [...]

  • The-Grave-2

    ‘When Heroes Fly’s’ Omri Givon on New Series ‘The Grave’

    MADRID — Omri Givon, one of Israel’s only true showrunners, wears his heart on his sleeve, bearing his series’ plot-drivers from the get-go. “When Heroes Fly,” a 2018 Canneseries best series winner, begins with a battle of shocking sonic ferocity that explains the sense of brotherhood and loss, as well as trauma, sluicing the series. [...]

  • Love Me Scandinavian Cinema

    NENT Group to Launch Viaplay in Iceland on April 1

    Viaplay, the thriving streaming service owned by the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), is set to launch in Iceland on April 1. Viaplay is already a leading streamer in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. With the upcoming roll-out in Iceland, the service will available in all five Nordic countries. The Viaplay series and movies package [...]

  • Blonde Mamba

    Blonde Mamba Teams With Emmy Nominated Kari Skogland on ‘An Innocent Fashion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Blonde Mamba, the next-gen production house led by Amelia Baker and Mackenzie Munro, is partnering with Kari Skogland’s Mad Rabbit banner to develop “An Innocent Fashion,” an adaptation of R.J. Hernández’s debut novel. Skogland, who was Emmy nominated and won a BAFTA for directing “The Handmaid’s Tale” and is now directing Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad