TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Ticks Down, Still Wins Wednesday

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” ticked down fractionally, but still managed to come out on top in a packed Wednesday night ratings race.

The Fox show scored a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, down from last week’s 2.2, and 7.8 million total viewers. Last night saw the T-Rex unmasked as a popular YouTube and Nickelodeon star. Later on “Lego Masters” was even at a 1.2 and 3.7 million viewers.

Meanwhile on CBS, “Survivor” came second overall on the night with a 1.6 rating and 8.1 million viewers, up a touch in the viewership demo to its largest audience in two years. “SEAL Team” came in even at a 0.7 and 5.2 million viewers, while “S.W.A.T.” lost a little ground, posting a 0.5 and drawing 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC’s trio of “Chicago” dramas continued their strong run of performances, with “Chicago Med” leading the charge at a 1.4 and 9.5 million viewers, up 9% week-to-week. “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” both came in even at a 1.3 and 9.1 million viewers, and a 1.2 and 7.8 million respectively.

The “Stumptown” season 1 finale failed to register much of a boost on ABC, coming in flat on last week at a 0.5 and 2.7 million viewers. Meanwhile “The Goldbergs” dipped 16% to a 0.9 and 4.7 million viewers. “Schooled” also lost ground from last episode, posting a 0.6 and 3.2 million viewers. “American Housewife” was even at a 0.6 and 2.8 million viewers. A “Modern Family” rerun scored a 0.5.

The CW aired only reruns, of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” both of which averaged a 0.2 rating.