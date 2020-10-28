‘The Masked Singer’ Spinoff ‘The Masked Dancer’ Taps Craig Robinson as Host

Fox’s new “The Masked Singer” spinoff has found its host.

“The Masked Dancer,” which is inspired by a segment on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show, will be hosted by Craig Robinson. The move expands Robinson’s relationship with Fox, after he starred in the network’s supernatural sitcom “Ghosted” a couple years ago.

In a surprise to no-one, Ken Jeong will be one of the show’s panelists, adding a third game show (after “Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice”) to his growing Fox repertoire. Joining him will be choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and former “Masked Singer” contestant Brian Austin Green, and finally actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. Production on “Masked Dancer” is already underway, according to sources. News of the host and panelists comes around ten months after Fox originally ordered the series.

Like its originator, “Masked Dancer” will feature celebrity contestants in costume, but this time rather than singing their hearts out, you guessed it, they’ll be busting their best moves while the judges and the audience try and guess their identities. Again like “Masked Singer,” each episode will feature a series of clues sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are behind the masks.

The series is earmarked for a Dec. premiere, but Fox is keeping the precise date and guest judges announcements for another time.

“We’ve begun filming ‘The Masked Dancer’ with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. It is based on the South Korean format originally created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres all serve as executive producers of the series. Breen will take on showrunner duties.