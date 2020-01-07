‘The Masked Singer’ Spinoff ‘The Masked Dancer’ Set at Fox

Fox is hardly masking its intentions when it comes to its future.

The network has ordered a “Masked Singer” spinoff series called “The Masked Dancer,” inspired by the segment from “The Ellen Show.” The announcement was made at Fox’s Television Critics Association day in Pasadena, coupled with the news that Ellen DeGeneres herself is on board as executive producer.

Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” continued to top ratings charts in 2019, and Fox has placed the season 3 premiere of the popular music competition series after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

“We’re still blown away by ‘The Masked Singer”s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, ‘The Masked Dancer,’ on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take ‘The Masked Dancer’ to a whole new creative level.”

The new format will follow be very similar to that of “Masked Singer,” featuring celebrity contestants performing unique dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. The “Ellen Show” segment has featured the likes of Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres said. “And I cannot wait!”

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, “The Masked Dancer” hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

Fox also announced at their TCA day that Jamie Foxx has signed on as a guest panelist for the third season premiere of “The Masked Singer.” Foxx is currently the host of the network’s music competition series “Beat Shazam.”

In addition, Fox announced multiple celebrity guests on the upcoming competition series “LEGO Masters.” Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer and “The Lego Movie” writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will pop in over the run of the season, while C-3PO and R2-D2 will appear in a “Star Wars” themed episode. As previously announced, Will Arnett will serve as host. The series will premiere Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Finally, Fox has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from the “Robot Chicken” team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy Award-winning company founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. Tom Root will write the special, which will debut next winter. Green currently provides the voice of Chris Griffin on the long-running Fox animated series “Family Guy.”

The holiday special will be produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Fox Entertainment. It will be directed by Harvatine. Green, Harvatine, Root, Senreich, and Towner will serve as executive producers.