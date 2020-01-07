×

‘The Masked Singer’ Spinoff ‘The Masked Dancer’ Set at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: The Skeleton and host Nick Cannon in the “Season Two Premiere” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.. © 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.

Fox is hardly masking its intentions when it comes to its future.

The network has ordered a “Masked Singer” spinoff series called “The Masked Dancer,” inspired by the segment from “The Ellen Show.” The announcement was made at Fox’s Television Critics Association day in Pasadena, coupled with the news that Ellen DeGeneres herself is on board as executive producer.

Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” continued to top ratings charts in 2019, and Fox has placed the season 3 premiere of the popular music competition series after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

“We’re still blown away by ‘The Masked Singer”s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, ‘The Masked Dancer,’ on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take ‘The Masked Dancer’ to a whole new creative level.” 

The new format will follow be very similar to that of “Masked Singer,” featuring celebrity contestants performing unique dances while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. The “Ellen Show” segment has featured the likes of Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and “Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as ‘The Masked Singer,’ but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres said. “And I cannot wait!”

Produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, “The Masked Dancer” hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

Fox also announced at their TCA day that Jamie Foxx has signed on as a guest panelist for the third season premiere of “The Masked Singer.” Foxx is currently the host of the network’s music competition series “Beat Shazam.”

In addition, Fox announced multiple celebrity guests on the upcoming competition series “LEGO Masters.” Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer and “The Lego Movie” writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will pop in over the run of the season, while C-3PO and R2-D2 will appear in a “Star Wars” themed episode. As previously announced, Will Arnett will serve as host. The series will premiere Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Finally, Fox has ordered a stop-motion holiday special from the “Robot Chicken” team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the Emmy Award-winning company founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner. Tom Root will write the special, which will debut next winter. Green currently provides the voice of Chris Griffin on the long-running Fox animated series “Family Guy.”

The holiday special will be produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Fox Entertainment. It will be directed by Harvatine. Green, Harvatine, Root, Senreich, and Towner will serve as executive producers.

More TV

  • Fox Entertainment Signs Mara Brock Akil

    Mara Brock Akil Signs Fox Entertainment Script Deal

    Mara Brock Akil is coming back to Fox. The acclaimed series creator, writer and producer has entered into a network-direct script deal with Fox Entertainment, under which she will develop and write a scripted series to air on the Fox network, with Fox Entertainment producing. “Mara is a truly gifted writer, with a strong point [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: The Skeleton

    'The Masked Singer' Spinoff 'The Masked Dancer' Set at Fox

    Fox is hardly masking its intentions when it comes to its future. The network has ordered a “Masked Singer” spinoff series called “The Masked Dancer,” inspired by the segment from “The Ellen Show.” The announcement was made at Fox’s Television Critics Association day in Pasadena, coupled with the news that Ellen DeGeneres herself is on [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Premieres Up

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Premieres Up 20% on Last Season

    Season 24 of “The Bachelor” kicked off last night to solid TV ratings for ABC. The premiere episode won the night with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and drew just over 6 million total viewers. That represents a significant 20% up tick from last season’s premiere, which came in at a 1.5 rating and [...]

  • Robert AramayoDiscovery's 'Harley and the Davidsons'

    ‘Lord of the Rings’: Robert Aramayo Cast in Amazon Series

    “Game of Thrones” alumnus Robert Aramayo is joining another lofty fantasy series. The British actor, who played young Ned Stark in the HBO behemoth, has been cast as one of the leads in the forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” series in the works at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. He replaces fellow Brit Will Poulter, who had [...]

  • Parasite

    Producers Guild Awards Nominees Include '1917,' 'Parasite,' 'Succession,' 'Fleabag'

    The Producers Guild of America has revealed its nominees in the motion picture and television categories for its 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards; nominees include recent Golden Globe winners “1917,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Missing Link,” “Succession,” “Fleabag” and “Chernobyl.” The PGA, which has about 8,200 members, has matched the Oscar for best [...]

  • Media and Politics 2020 Election

    TV Networks Put Harder Sell Behind Hard News as 2020 Election Draws Closer (EXCLUSIVE)

    There’s likely little common ground between MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, but the executives who run their respective news outlets have found something upon which they both can agree. Both NBCUniversal and Fox Corp. are talking to advertisers about recent or ongoing research that demonstrates viewers don’t think negatively about the [...]

  • Taylor Swift Janet Mock Honored GLAAD

    Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to Be Honored at GLAAD'S Media Awards

    Taylor Swift is adhering to the wisdom of her 2019 pop song, “You Need to Calm Down.” Instead of getting mad, she’s getting GLAAD in 2020. Swift will receive the Vanguard Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, while writer, director and producer Janet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad