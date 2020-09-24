TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premieres to Series Low Numbers

“The Masked Singer” kicked off its fourth season last night with the Dragon being the first contestant eliminated, as the show itself failed to breathe the ratings fire it has done in the past.

Last night’s premiere scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.4 million total viewers. While that was enough to win the night ratings-wise, it also represents a series low for “The Masked Singer” in both metrics. The previous low was a 1.6, while last season closed off with a 2.3, for comparison. Right afterwards, fellow Ken Jeong show “I Can See Your Voice” debuted to a 1.1 rating and 4.5 million total viewers.

There are plenty of possible explanation for these low numbers, including a general decline in linear TV viewership, and the COVID-19 crisis coinciding with a decreased in PUT levels.

“America’s Got Talent” doubtless also felt those effects on Wednesday night, as the show’s season finale only managed a 0.8 rating and 6.3 million total viewers. That’s roughly even with the previous episode, but does compare unfavorably with last season’s finale, which came in at a 1.4. The loss of judge Simon Cowell to injury likely also played a part.

